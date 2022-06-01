8 players who won the French Open singles as both juniors and seniors ft. Stan Wawrinka & Simona Halep

The French Open is widely regarded as one of the most elusive Slams across the four majors. Being the only Slam to be played on clay, it is a real test of every player's resilience and stamina due to having relatively longer rallies and a higher ball bounce.

The junior singles event for the boys began in 1947 at the French Open, whereas the girls' singles event started in 1953. A handful of players have been able to assert their dominance at the claycourt Slam during their careers in both juniors and seniors.

Ingo Buding, John Newcombe and Guillermo Perez Roldan won the junior singles title at the Paris Major twice, but never won the seniors' title. Rafael Nadal, who has championed the French Open 13 times, never won the event as a junior.

On the women's side, Chris Evert won seven French Open titles but never as a junior. Martina Hingis twice won the French Open singles title as a junior. It was the only Slam that the Swiss never won on the senior circuit.

Among the 2022 French Open quarterfinalists in both the men's and women's draws, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic, Daria Kasatkina, Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff have won the junior singles title

#1 Mima Jausovec

Mima Jausovec and Jana Novotna - Wimbledon Championships 2004

The first player from among the ex-Yugoslavian countries to win a Slam was Mima Jausovec. In 1973, she won the French Open singles title as a junior. As the top seed four years later, Jausovec defeated Romania's Florenta Mihai in three sets to win the only Slam of her career as a senior.

Jausovec would make the finals of the Paris Major yet again in 1978 and 1983, where she lost to Virginia Ruzici and Chris Evert respectively.

#2 Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl hitting a backhand

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Ivan Lendl won the French Open as a junior in 1978, where he defeated Sweden's Per Hjertquist in straight sets. A few weeks later, he would win the Wimbledon juniors title and complete the Channel Slam as the top-ranked junior player in the world.

Lendl broke and held many records during his time. He won eight singles Slam titles in total, and was ranked No. 1 for 270 weeks. In 1984, he won the first of his three French Open singles titles. He defeated John McEnroe in the American's only French Open final. The Czech did it in the most remarkable fashion, winning the match after being two sets to love down and coming back to win in five. Lendl snapped McEnroe's 42-match win streak with this win.

Lendl would win consecutive titles at Roland Garros in 1986 and 1987, defeating Swedish players Mikael Pernfors and Mats Wilander in the finals, respectively.

#3 Hana Mandlikova

Hana Mandlikova playing on claycourt

When the ITF released their first junior rankings in 1978, Hana Mandlikova became the first woman to be ranked No. 1. It was a successful season for Czech players at the junior French Open in 1978, as the boys' singles title was won by Ivan Lendl, and Mandlikova won the girls' title.

Mandlikova's only title at the French Open came in 1981. Seeded third, Mandlikova defeated top seed and defending champion Chris Evert in the semifinals, followed by a straight-sets win over sixth seed Sylvia Hanika in the finals. A former World No. 3, Mandlikova has won four singles Slams in her career.

#4 Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander won his maiden title in Paris at just 17-years-old

In 1981, Mats Wilander defeated James Brown 7-5, 6-1, to become the first Swedish player to win the boys' singles title at the Paris Major.

In his first appearance at Roland Garros just a year later, the Swede shocked the world by winning the title and defeating Guillermo Vilas in the final. Wilander was just 17 years old. In 1985, Wilander beat Ivan Lendl in the final to win the second Roland Garros title of his career.

1988 was the best season of Wilander's career. Except for Wimbledon, he won every singles Slam. He won titles on all three surfaces as the Australian Open was then played on grass. At the Paris Major, the former World No. 1 defeated 11th seed Henri Leconte in the final to win the third and final Roland Garros title of his career.

#5 Jennifer Capriati

Jennifer Capriati won her only Roland Garros title in 2001

In 1989, Jennifer Capriati created the then record of becoming the youngest player to win the girls' singles title at Roland Garros. She defeated Eva Sviglerova 6-4, 6-0 in the finals. The same year, Capriati won the US Open girls' singles title by defeating Rachel McQuillan in straight sets.

As a senior, 2001 was Capriati's best year. The 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist won the Australian Open by defeating Martina Hingis in the final. She later won the second and final Slam of her career, defeating Kim Clijsters 1-6 6-4 12-10 to win the Paris Major and become the World No. 1.

#6 Justine Henin

Justine Henin won four titles at Roland Garros

Justine Henin won the juniors' singles title at Roland Garros in 1997, defeating future doubles World No. 1 Cara Black in the final.

Henin's period of dominance began in 2003 with her first Slam title at the French Open. She defeated compatriot Kim Clijsters in the final. After a second-round loss at the Paris Major in 2004, Henin returned the following year to mark one of the most dominant streaks in women's tennis at Roland Garros, winning three consecutive titles between 2005-2007.

#7 Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka has won three Slam titles in his career

Stan Wawrinka won the boys' singles title at Roland Garros in 2003. Seeded fifth, he defeated sixth seed Brian Baker in three sets in the final.

The Swiss won the Paris Major as a senior in 2015. Wawrinka was seeded eighth and faced top seed Novak Djokovic in the finals. The Swiss delayed Djokovic's career Grand Slam by defeating the Serb in four sets in the final. It was the second of the three Slams that Wawrinka has won in his career.

#8 Simona Halep

Simona Halep won Roland Garros in 2018

Simona Halep won the junior title at the French Open in 2008 after defeating Elena Bogdan in the finals. The win propelled the Romanian to World No. 1 in the junior rankings.

A decade later, Halep won the women's singles title at the French Open. It was her third final at the Paris Major, having lost the previous two to Maria Sharapova (2014) and Jelena Ostapenko (2017).

She was World No. 1 when she entered the 2018 French Open. As the top seed, she defeated Sloane Stephens in the final to win the first singles Slam of her career.

