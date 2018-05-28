French Open: Wozniacki surges to beat Collins in straight sets

Wozniacki gained two double digit point streaks in her opening round victory.

Rudy Martinez ANALYST Feature 28 May 2018, 23:15 IST

Caroline Wozniacki had a battle on her hands but turned the tide just in time to finish strong at the French Open on Monday afternoon. The world number two dominated the second set against the fierce competitiveness of Danielle Collins to win 7-6(2), 6-1 on Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros. The Dane’s ability to hold back the American with a double-digit point streak gives her more than enough reasons to advance in the tournament.

This was a first time meeting between the American and the Dane and Wozniacki needed to be on her feet. With seeds already eliminated after the first day of competition, the world number two didn’t want to become an addition to the growing list. She made it to the quarterfinals last year and would no doubt like to add a second straight slam title to her accomplishments. Collins had a solid finish in Miami back in March but hasn’t done entirely well on the clay courts. Though she’d found ways of racking together wins in tournaments, the thought of achieving an upset would be alive as long as she made it possible.

The American kept Wozniacki close through the first four games making good on her service against the Dane. She kept in line through six until an easy service to love allowed Wozniacki some breathing room. The 27 year old didn’t keep it for long as Collins refused to go down quietly following the world number two to the depths of the set. Collins defended well in the tenth battling Wozniacki to the finish where it had them in a 25 shot rally that the American won.

She gave herself two game points holding to one to level back at five and move on to extra frames. Just when it looked as if the second seed would break Collins after winning her service game, the American set up a pivotal tiebreaker. Wozniacki opened with a 2-0 lead before Collins answered. Wozniacki denied her any further ground taking it to 6-2, ending 56 minutes. The Dane finished with a near 70 percent first serve with 12 winners in tow. It was a beating to the American who had 24 unforced errors in her tough defeat that she would try to remedy going forward.

The world number two went on a tear taking a 3-0 run against Collins winning 17 of the last twenty points. Collins gained two on the return game but failed to end the winning streak the 27 year old found herself in. The American managed to hold for once in the fifth putting plenty of effort to deny Wozniacki of a triple break. The second seed saw the fight return to her opponent but even on deuce she held firm to retake control and hold for a 5-1 lead.

On she goes!@CaroWozniacki moves into the second round with ease over Collins 7-6(2) 6-1.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/cxIYYCs1N7 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 28, 2018

The pressure was on Collins to stay alive on her own service game but the challenges were higher than ever. The Dane fought to deuce for the break needing two chances to get it done in 1 hour and 34 minutes. “It definitely wasn’t an easy one,” Wozniacki said to Marion Bartoli during the on-court interview. “She played really well at Indian Wells and Miami and when I saw the draw I knew it would be tough.”

Despite the early fight to start the second slam of the year, Wozniacki will move to the second round facing Spain’s Georgina Garcia Perez.