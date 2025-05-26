From best to worst: Ranking French Open 2025 Day 1 outfits ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Frances Tiafoe & others

The 2025 French Open recently began in Paris. The iconic Major will hand out €56,352,000 in prize money this year.

Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed at the event and is chasing her first title at the French Open. She will be challenged by her near-rivals Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion on the men's side. The Spaniard has only lost one match on clay leading up to Paris and has secured title-winning runs in Monte-Carlo and Rome.

The French Open isn't just a showcase of elite tennis, it has also been a runway for standout fashion over the years. Day One in Paris brought some memorable style moments, both appealing and questionable.

On that note, let's look at the best and worst-dressed players on Day One:

5) Best- Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka in action at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

First up is top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka was arguably the best-dressed player on Day One. The Belarusian opted for an electric blue outfit by Nike and paired it with white Nike sneakers. She also sported matching laces, which added to her overall appeal on the court.

Sabalenka plays a volley at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

The look received immense praise from fashion critics around the globe. The World No.1 also began her campaign on a solid note by defeating Kamila Rakhimova in the first round. Sabalenka eliminated the Czech in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

4) Worst- Jasmine Paolini

Paolini plays a forehand at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini was one of the worst-dressed players on Day One.

Paolini has been in splendid form on tour but failed to impress with her outfit this year. She opted for a Cobalt blue t-shirt with navy blue shorts and completed the look with similar coloured sneakers. The cool-coloured look from Asics didn't seem to match the clay court vibes in Paris.

However, the Italian didn't disappoint with her performance and chalked up a resilient win over Yue Yuan in the first round, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. She won 78% of her first serve points and saved eight out of 10 break points against her Chinese opponent.

3) Best- Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk in action at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine.

Kostuk was easily one of the best-dressed players at the French Open on Day One. She donned a grey dress by Wilson and paired it with clean white sneakers. She tried to keep the focus on her outfit and only donned simple earrings to complete the look.

The Ukrainian was lauded for her fashion sense but equally questioned for her performance in the first round. She succumbed to a shocking loss against 19-year-old Sara Bejlek, 6-3, 6-1. Considering their record on tour and results this year, Bejlek produced one of the biggest upsets in Paris on Day One.

2) Best- Zheng Qinwen

Zheng in action at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Zheng Qinwen.

Qinwen opted for an effortless burgundy/lilac-themed outfit for the French Open this year. Her effortless look from Nike stood out on the dusty clay courts and was a big win among the fashion critics on tour. She completed the look with matching sneakers, wrist bands and minimal jewellery this year.

Qinwen not only impressed with her outfit, but also registered a strong win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. She defeated the Russian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

1) Worst- Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Last on the list is popular American Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe was one of the worst-dressed players on Day One. He opted for a rubber-blue outfit by Lululemon this year and donned similar colour shoes, wrist bands and headgear. He also wore a silver chain and a black band around his wrist.

While his look was labelled too loud for the French Open, Tiafoe's performance saved his blushes on the court. He took on Roman Safiullin in the first round and defeated the Russian in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

The 15th seed has hardly made a valuable contribution this year and will be keen to impress at the French Open. He will take on Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the second round.

