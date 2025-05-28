From best to worst: Ranking French Open 2025 Day 3 outfits ft. Coco Gauff, Jack Draper & others

The 2025 French Open is starting to heat up in Paris. The first three days of the event have presented some engrossing matches in men's and women's divisions on tour.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula put up a strong performance in the first round on Tuesday. Both players are among the favorites to make a significant impact in Paris this year.

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev also started their campaigns on a confident note. Djokovic continued his rich vein of form by defeating Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Apart from the remarkable tennis at Roland Garros on Day Three, the top players on tour also displayed their bold fashion choices on the clay courts. Without further ado, let's look at the best- and worst-dressed players on Tuesday at the 2025 French Open.

5) Alycia Parks

Parks celebrates a point in the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

First on the list is Alycia Parks.

Parks entered Paris after early exits in Rouen, Madrid, and Rome. She steadied the ship with a fantastic win over Karolina Muchova in the first round. The American outfoxed Muchova in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

Parks in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Parks not only made a statement with her win but also won hearts with her yellow dress by Wilson at the French Open. She elevated the look with vanilla-white wristbands and added a touch of brassiness with trademark earrings on the court. The 24-year-old was one of the best-dressed players on Day Three.

4) Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva plays a backhand at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva has been among the top performers on the women's tour this year. She's already secured title-winning runs in Dubai and Indian Wells so far. The Russian entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome and started her campaign by defeating Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Andreeva donned a burgundy-themed outfit by Nike this year and paired it with sky blue sneakers on the court. Her black collar and minimal detailing were approved by the fashion police, and the youngster was one of the best-dressed players in Paris on Day Three.

3) Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov is a seasoned campaigner on tour. He's made a hot and cold start to the season by amassing a semifinal run in Miami and a quarterfinal appearance in Monte Carlo.

The Bulgarian was easily one of the best-dressed players on Day Three. He sported a blue and maroonish tie-dye look by Lacoste and paired it with a cool pink cap on the court. His black shoes by Adidas also added to the look, making him a potential winner for his fashion sense at the French Open this year.

However, despite leading Ethan Quinn two sets to one, he was eliminated from Paris in the first round. He was forced to retire mid-match due to a thigh injury.

2) Coco Gauff

Gauff in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Coco Gauff.

Gauff has become a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. After a tricky start to the season, she secured runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. The American continued her potent form in Paris by defeating Olivia Gadecki in the first round, 6-2, 6-2.

The 21-year-old captured the shutterbug's attention with her effortless blue tie-dye outfit by New Balance this year. She also sported navy blue headgear and customized white sneakers, also by New Balance. The third seed stood out with her fresh choice on court and was among the best-dressed players on Day Three.

1) Jack Draper

Draper in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Next on the list is Jack Draper.

Draper has been a breath of fresh air on the men's tour. He stunned the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz en route to his maiden title in Indian Wells and also secured a runner-up finish in the Madrid Open. He entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome and started his campaign with a solid win against Mattia Bellucci, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

The Brit impressed the Parisian crowd with his tennis but missed out with his fashion sense this year. He opted for a striped maroonish look by Nike and paired it with blue and white sneakers. None of the combinations added to the clay court vibes of Roland Garros, and Draper was one of the worst-dressed players on Day Three.

