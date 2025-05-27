From best to worst: Ranking French Open 2025 Day 3 outfits ft. Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz & others

The 2025 French Open is hosting some of the biggest names in tennis this week. The first three days of the event have entertained the passionate crowd in Paris so far.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz began their campaigns on a perfect note on Monday. Both got through their matches in straight sets and will be eager to enter the second week of the event.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek also made no mistakes in their openers. While the Belarusian only dropped one game against Kamilla Rakhimova, Swiatek outfoxed Rebecca Sramkova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

Players got their A-games to the fore but also experimented with some bold looks for the 2025 French Open. Without further ado, let's look at the best and worst-dressed players on Day Three this year.

Trending

#1. Emma Raducanu

Raducanu plays a backhand at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

First up is British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu. She was one of the best-dressed players on Day Three. She donned an off-white sleeveless t-shirt and skirt by Nike and paired it with classic white wristbands and a cap. Her sophisticated black collar with subtle blue hues added to the look, and the Brit received full marks for her fashion sense this year.

Raducanu at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Raducanu also started her campaign on a promising note by defeating Wang Xinyu in the first round. Despite losing a set against the Chinese opponent, she settled the tie in two hours and 43 minutes, 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. The 22-year-old will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek in the next round.

#2. Naomi Osaka

Osaka stretches for a point in the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Second on the list is four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. She is known for her fresh outfits at Major events on tour. She was easily the best-dressed player on Day Three with her light pink dress by Nike. The Japanese also sported her new customized Nike Sneakers and a flower-themed hairdo on court. Her look created instant buzz on social media and was well received by the fashion police at the French Open.

Osaka in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

However, Osaka failed to get off the mark at the French Open this year. Despite a resilient effort against Paula Badosa, the Spaniard outfoxed her in three sets, 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4. The 27-year-old will now turn her attention to grass and hope to make a valuable contribution on tour.

#3. Jannik Sinner

Sinner plays a volley at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Jannik Sinner. He returned to the men's tour this month and secured a solid runner-up finish in Rome. He continued his potent form in Paris by defeating Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5.

However, Sinner's fashion sense wasn't up to the mark this year. He opted for an old-school green collared t-shirt and paired it with midnight blue shorts. His white collar and matching sneakers couldn't save the look, and the Italian was among the worst-dressed players at the 2025 French Open.

#4. Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Last on the list is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. He stepped onto the court in a daring grey and white striped look by Nike with light blue wristbands and shoelaces. While the details added some personality, the overall look sparked mixed reactions on social media. The fashion police weren’t too impressed, with some likening it to a prison uniform on court.

Carlos Alcaraz. Source: Getty

While the look may have been a big no for one of the classiest events on tour, the second seed saved his blushes by defeating Giulio Zeppieri in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He hardly put a foot wrong against the Italian and will now face Fabian Marozsan in the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More