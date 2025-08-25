From best to worst: Ranking US Open 2025 Day 1 outfits ft. Emma Raducanu, Ben Shelton & others

The 2025 US Open is back with another exciting edition in New York. The top players will fight for $90,00,000 at the iconic event this year.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion in New York. She started her campaign with a solid win against Rebeka Masarova in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are among the usual favourites to win this year. Sinner clinched the title in 2024 and will be hoping to claim the honours again at the hard court Major.

Apart from end-to-end tennis, controversies and epic battles, players never forget to bring their best attire to the Flushing Meadows. Let's look at the best and worst dressed players on Day One:

5) Ben Shelton

Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton is among the favourites to win in New York. He's a former semifinalist at the event and has been constantly raising the bar with his performances on tour. The American started his campaign with a potent win against Ignacio Buse in the first round, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Shelton was among the best-dressed players on Day One. He opted for a space grey and while outfit by On and paired it with white wristbands and pink shoes. The American looked sharp in the sleeveless attire and backed it up with a flawless performance in the first round.

4) Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka has been loyal to Nike for the past few years. She opted for a peppy cutout dress by the sporting giants with white, blue and red hues. The Belarusian paired it with white Nike sneakers and some tropical-themed jewellery around her neck. She was easily among the best-dressed players on Day One.

Sabalenka took a while to get going, but eventually solved the riddle against Rebeka Masarova in the first round. She defeated the Canadian in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

3) Emma Raducanu

Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu chalked up her first win at the US Open in the last three years. She entered New York after a third-round exit in Cincinnati and outfoxed Ena Shibahara in the first round. The Brit eliminated her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Raducanu was back in red for the first time since winning the title in 2021. She opted for a cool sleeveless top by Nike and paired it with a maroon skirt on the court. Her matching shoes and cap completed the look under the sunny conditions on Sunday. She was also among the better-dressed players on Day One.

2) Taylor Fritz

Fritz at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Taylor Fritz.

Fritz was one win away from claiming the honours last year, but couldn't edge past Jannik Sinner. The American is fresh off a semifinal run in Toronto and a fourth-round finish in Cincinnati. He made no mistake while dealing with Emilo Nava in the first round, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Fritz performed well in his opener, but failed to impress with his Boss attire. The dark grey t-shirt and black shorts didn't add to the sunny conditions in New York and looked mediocre on the court. His blue shoes by Asics were also a big miss on Sunday.

1) Jessica Pegula

Pegula at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Jessica Pegula makes the list as one of the worst-dressed celebrities on Day One.

Pegula opted for a white Adidas outfit in collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto, which is labelled as Y3. The dress included brown, occur and black hues which didn't really add to her complete ensemble on the hard courts. She paired it with Adidas shoes and white wristbands, but her most appealing equipment was the blue racket she used by Yonex.

The American also reached the finals of the US Open last year. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian held her nerve in a gripping encounter. Pegula started her campaign with a routine 6-0, 6-4 win over Mayar Sheriff in the first round

