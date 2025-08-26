From best to worst: Ranking US Open 2025 Day 2 outfits ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Venus Williams & others

Day One of the US Open lit up the tennis carnival in New York. The top players on tour got a taste of the rapid hard courts at Flushing Meadows.

Aryna Sabalenka started her title defence with a resilient win over Rebeka Masarova in the first round. She outfoxed the Canadian in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton also made winning starts to their campaigns. Both players are among the crowd favorites and will be eager to do well this year.

The first day of the US Open showcased some appealing outfits on the sky-blue courts. Let's analyse the style-quotient on Day Two.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

First up is Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz stunned onlookers with his fresh haircut at the US Open. He opted for a sharp sleeveless look by Nike, featuring burgundy and white hues. The Spaniard completed the look with matching Nike sneakers, giving him a feel-good factor on the court.

Alcaraz also lived up to expectations with his performance, edging past Reilly Opelka in the first round. He defeated the American in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. The former champion will now take on Mattia Bellucci on Thursday.

2) Venus Williams

Williams at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is former World No. 1 Venus Williams.

Williams entered New York after a last-16 finish in Washington and a first-round exit in Cincinnati. She took on Karolina Muchova in the first round and lost to the Czech in a gripping three-set bout, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

The American sported a classic all-white outfit at the US Open this year. She stood out effortlessly under the lights and added to her legendary status on the court. Williams also won hearts with a never-say-die attitude and took a set off 11th seed Muchova in the first round.

3) Frances Tiafoe

Frances Yiafoe at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe is one of the most likable personalities on tour. His infectious smile and jovial attitude are always well-received by fans around the globe.

The American opted for a fiery red and black outfit by Lululemon and paired it with his trademark bandana this year. His zebra-patterned look and matching shoes made him one of the best-dressed players on Day Two.

Tiafoe started his campaign with a confident win against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-3. He reached the semifinals last year, but lost to Taylor Fritz in five sets.

4) Casper Ruud

Ruud at the 2025 US Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Casper Ruud.

Ruud has had a season filled with ups and downs this year. He captured his first Masters 1000 crown on tour by winning the Madrid Open on clay. He also reached the finals in Dallas but lost to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. The Norwegian started his campaign in New York by beating Sebastian Ofner, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6(5).

Ruud, a longtime Yonex loyalist, chose to wear an olive green outfit with a touch of orange around the collar. While the green blended well with the blue courts of New York, the orange detail fell flat and didn’t enhance his overall look. The 12th seed was one of the worst-dressed players on Day Two.

5) Madison Keys

Keys at the US Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Last on the list is Madison Keys.

Keys captured her first Major title at the Australian Open this year. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. The American entered New York after a quarterfinal appearance in Montreal and a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati. She was one of the favorites to win this year, but was stunned by Renata Zarazua, 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5.

The local favorite not only missed with her performance but also sported a dull blue outfit in New York this year. Her white sneakers and jewellery tried to save the look, but overall, Keys lacked creativity with her outfit this year. The 30-year-old lost in the first round of the US Open for the third time in her career.

