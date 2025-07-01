From best to worst: Ranking Wimbledon 2025 Day 1 outfits ft. Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz & others

The tennis carnival has moved to the Wimbledon Championships in London. The top players on tour are currently in action at the iconic Major.

Carlos Alcaraz will be chasing his third consecutive title at Wimbledon. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals last year, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4).

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be the top two seeds in the women's division. While Sabalenka began her campaign with a win, Gauff has yet to feature in London.

Wimbledon is one of the oldest and most popular events on the tennis calendar. In addition to their impressive all-around game, players also brought their unique styles to the fore.

On that note, let's look at the best and worst-dressed players on Day One:

#5) Emma Raducanu

Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

First up is Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu is one of the local favourites at Wimbledon this year. She's had a propitious season so far by amassing quarterfinal runs in Miami and London. She also reached the third round in Melbourne but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

The Brit started her campaign at Wimbledon with a solid win against Mingge Xu, 6-3, 6-3. She donned her trademark sleeveless attire with white wristbands and classy shoes by Nike. The 22-year-old was easily one of the best-dressed players on Day One. She will be expected to do well this year in London.

#4) Elina Svitolina

Svitolina at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina has been one of the most in-form players this year. After a title-winning run in Rouen, she reached the quarterfinals in Rome and Paris. The Ukrainian began her campaign with a confident win against Anna Bondar, 6-3, 6-1.

Svitolina was also one of the best-dressed players on Day One. She sported an old school dress with a hint of green on it by Adidas Originals. She completed the look with a wristwatch and a cap, which also matched the outfit's colours. The 30-year-old has a great record at Wimbledon and will hope to achieve a notable result this year.

#3) Taylor Fritz

Fritz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Taylor Fritz.

Fritz is the top-ranked American in the men's event this year. After a modest start to the season, he secured title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. The fifth seed has yet to finish his first-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (suspended due to rain).

Fritz entered London high on confidence this year. His outfit by Boss oozed comfort and style on the lush green grass. He also wore his trademark bandana and completed the look with white Asics shoes. The 27-year-old will be desperate to make a deep run in London.

#2) Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is the man to beat on the main tour. He entered Wimbledon after title-winning runs in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Paris, and Queen's Club. The Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner to clinch his first title at the French Open this year.

Alcaraz started his campaign in London with a hard-fought win over Fabio Fognini. He outfoxed the Italian in a close five-set bout, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. The second seed impressed with his performance, but lacked creativity with his outfit this year. He was rated mediocre by the fashion police in London.

#1) Naomi Osaka

Osaka at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Lastly, Naomi Osaka missed out with her outfit choice at Wimbledon this year. She usually comes up with innovative designs for Major events, but donned a plain white t-shirt with a pleated skirt on Day One. The 27-year-old completed the look with white wrist bands and a cap.

Osaka has been out of form in the last few weeks. After early exits in Paris, Berlin, and Bad Homburg, she will feel relieved to begin her campaign with a win. The four-time Major champion defeated Talia Gibson in the first round, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Osaka reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2018, which was her best result at the event. She will be eager to go one step further this year.

