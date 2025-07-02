From best to worst: Ranking Wimbledon 2025 Day 2 outfits ft. Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton & others

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton were among the big names in action on Day 2 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. With first-round action coming to a close, several players in the singles draw have stepped onto the courts at the All England Club.

Ad

Thus, it is a good time to examine some of the latest tennis looks that the top stars and newcomers have brought to the sport’s most popular venue. Here, we have listed five best and worst looks from Day 2 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Worst: Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk in action in R1. (Source: Getty)

We start off our list with a staple among the best-dressed names, Marta Kostyuk. Only this time, her look is tilting more towards haphazard than high fashion.

Ad

Trending

The Wilson dress she wore during her first-round encounter against Veronika Erjavec featured cutouts at the waist, but it did not make for a flattering silhouette. The criss-cross back and frilled hem also failed to inspire the usual magic that one has come to associate with the brand.

The fact that Kostyuk wore a dreamy dress inspired by her wedding outfit from Wilson at last year’s Wimbledon makes this year’s look an even bigger disappointment.

Ad

Best: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff in R1 at the All England Club (Source: Getty)

Who says white turns monotonous fast, and there’s very little room for experimenting? Look at Coco Gauff’s New Balance outfit featuring a statement embroidered top.

Ad

The top, which was laden with motifs of strawberries and butterflies, honouring Wimbledon’s rich legacy, may not be everyone's cup of tea, given its busy nature. Gauff’s effervescent energy, however, helped her carry it look well. The youngster paired it wonderfully well with a belted skirt and a large bow.

Worst: Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti in action in R1. (Source: Getty)

Nothing about Lorenzo Musetti’s Wimbledon look felt right. Starting from the fit and material of the Henley neck t-shirt to the white compression sleeve to the giant logos on the headband, it was all a big miss.

Ad

The worst of all, however, has to be the t-shirt, which, quite simply put, looked cheap and poorly-made very early in the match itself. The mesh design around the neck and the somewhat padded collar also seemed like an odd choice, as they only made the rest of the fabric feel even flimsier.

Worst: Ben Shelton

Shelton in action in R1. (Source: Getty)

Talking of flimsy, Ben Shelton’s On ensemble added another line of Grand Slam clothing that the brand should seriously consider trashing without a second thought.

Ad

The tank and shorts combo has been the go-to formula for On, which (thankfully) could not experiment with any more gradients given Wimbledon’s strict guidelines on colour in clothing. That, however, could not save the look from feeling reminiscent of the 2023 US Open trash bag top.

Crumbling in ways only a trash bag does at the first whiff of slight humidity, the outfit was not doing Shelton any favors.

Best: Wimbledon lucky loser Victoria Mboko

Victoria Mboko in action in R1. (Source: Getty)

Wilson may have jumped the gun with the cuts and designs for Marta Kostyuk’s Wimbledon look, but it did have a winner to boast in the form of teen sensation Victoria Mboko.

Ad

The Canadian is fast becoming the new fashion favorite, courtesy of her smart selection of Wilson attires. Here at Wimbledon, Mboko chose to wear the brand Winning Tennis Dress, which features a classic wide collar, a front zipper, perforated panels, and a keyhole cutout.

The dress also looks great in motion, courtesy of the pleated skirt, and pairs well with the Wilson visor. Overall, an all-out winner from the youngster, who will get to wear the look for more matches than planned after having made it into the main draw as a lucky loser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More