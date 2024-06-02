From Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins to Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz: How the American contingent has fared in French Open 1st week?

The French Open 2024 is about to enter its second week, with the action in the fourth round for both men and women about to begin. On the men’s side, top seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has progressed to the fourth round, as have the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

In the women’s section, defending champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved into the fourth round, as have several top competitors like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. Barring a few upsets, most of the top-ranked players have done reasonably well in the first week of the tournament.

A total of 29 seeded players from the United States competed in the main draw of the French Open and only three remain.

Trending

On that note, let's take a look at how American players fared so far at the clay-court Major.

Taylor Fritz the lone American man remaining in French Open 2024

12th seed Taylor Fritz moved into the fourth round by edging out Thanasi in five sets. The 26-year-old American had earlier beaten Federico Coria and Dusan Lajovic in his first two matches. He will face last year’s runner-up, Casper Ruud, in the fourth round, which should prove to be a really tough test for him. He is the only American male still left in the draw.

Among the other men's singles players from the United States, Frances Tiafoe lost in the second round to Denis Shapovalov while Sebastian Korda had the bad luck of running into Alcaraz in the third round and losing in straight sets. Christopher Eubanks faced Jannik Sinner in the first round itself and lost in straight sets.

14th seed Tommy Paul endured a third-round defeat while Marcos Giron and Mackenzie McDonald were both eliminated in the opening round. 15th seed Ben Shelton reached the third round of the French Open but suffered a straight-set defeat to 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The US women have fared marginally better with Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro advancing to Week-2 of French Open

The women's singles players from the United have done relatively better compared to their male counterparts, as Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro are the two players left in the round of 16.

Gauff got the better of Dayana Yastremska in the third round and will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy in the fourth round. Navarro beat compatriot Madison Keys in the third round and her next challenge is World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

There were at least a couple of American women who succumbed earlier than expected. Danielle Collins, the 11th seed playing at her last French Open, lost to Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the second round. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens was thrashed by Yulia Putintseva in the first round itself.

Among others, Amanda Anisimova won her first match, but lost in the second round to Liudmila Samsonova. Both Sachia Vickery and Kayla Day lost their opening matches. Hailey Baptiste, another American who beat Day in the first round, lost to Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Payton Stearns won her first two matches, but lost in the third round to Mirra Andreeva.