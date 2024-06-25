From Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins to Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul: Who's the American who can do best at Wimbledon 2024?

After an exhausting clay season, the tennis stars are set to compete at the much anticipated Wimbledon Championships in London. Over the years, two of the most iconic American stars have dominated at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Pete Sampras and Serena Williams have written their name in SW19 folklore by winning seven singles titles each.

However, no other American star has managed to win the Wimbledon title since their retirement.

Pete Sampras won seven Wimbledon titles in eight years as he dominated the tournament from 1993 to 2000. The American star's record of seven titles has since been broken by Roger Federer.

Similarly, Serena Williams won seven singles titles at Wimbledon as well, asserting her dominance in women's tennis. To add to her glory, the former World No. 1 won six doubles title as well, playing with her sister Venus Williams.

Williams' last Wimbledon title came in 2016 and that was the last time an American player stood at the Wimbledon podium as the champion. However, with a new generation of American stars coming up through the ranks, 2024 could be the year that the USA's wait for a Wimbledon title ends.

Onus the American WTA stars to deliver at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins will be America's best hopes for success at Wimbledon. Both the tennis stars have impressed during the season and will be keen to leave their mark on SW19.

Coco Gauff is in great form heading into the Wimbledon Championships. The American reached her career-best ranking of World No. 2 after a semifinal run at the French Open. However, despite her brilliance on the hard and clay courts, Gauff has yet to make her mark on grass.

Coco Gauff's best runs at Wimbledon are fourth-round finishes in 2019 and 2021. The 21-year-old has never reached the quarterfinal at Wimbledon but is in fine form to change that in 2024.

The other woman player to watch out for is Danielle Collins. The 30-year-old has announced her retirement from tennis at the end of the season and will be keen to go out with a bang. Collins showed great form at the start of the clay season and will be keen to change her fortune at Wimbledon.

American tennis is still awaiting a first Wimbledon winner since Serena Williams and Coco Gauff is their best bet this year. The 21-year-old could will be sure to follow in the footsteps of her idol and seek to clinch the first Wimbledon title of her career.

American ATP stars could struggle on the grass courts of Wimbledon

Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton are America's best bets in the men's division. However, none of them have managed to impress on grass courts so far in their career.

Tommy Paul has never reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, with a fourth-round finish in 2022 being his best performance till date. The American ace is currently ranked as the World No. 12 and is the highest-ranked American player on the ATP rankings.

Taylor Fritz has struggled to adapt to the surface as well. The 26-year-old has the best record at Wimbledon among active American men players, as he reached the quarterfinals at SW19 in 2022. However, the American has failed to surpass that stage in any of the Grand Slams throughout his career.

Despite the experience held by Fritz and Paul, Ben Shelton could be the dark horse at Wimbledon 2024. The 21-year-old has only participated in the Major once - last year, when he was knocked out in the second round. However, he has since taken a big leap in his career.

Shelton's big serving game and strong forehand could prove decisive in the American's quest for Wimbledon glory. Shelton has he potential to beat any opponent on any given day and his ability to attract crowds could help him over the line. The 21-year-old is a fan favourite and is sure to get their support.