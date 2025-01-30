From Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, & Madison Keys to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Ben Shelton: Where the biggest tennis stars will be playing in February

February is around the corner and the tennis calendar will see the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka in action at various tournaments throughout the month. The Middle Eastern swing will take place on the WTA Tour while there will be tournaments in that region as well as in South America on the ATP Tour.

Sinner and Keys will both be taking a considerable break from tennis after their triumphs at the Australian Open. The Italian recently announced his withdrawal from the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he would have been the defending champion.

"My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon," Sinner said in a statement, as quoted by the ATP 500 event's official website.

The World No. 1 is next scheduled to compete at another ATP 500 tournament, the Qatar Open, which will start on February 17. In the Italian's absence, Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, which will be his first tournament since exiting the Australian Open in the quarterfinals.

The women's singles champion at the Melbourne Major, Madison Keys, was initially scheduled to compete at the Qatar Open, the first WTA 1000 event of 2025. However, she withdrew from the tournament due to a hamstring injury and as of now, the American's first competition after her Australian Open win is the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will commence on February 17.

Keys was also scheduled to appear at the ATX Open in Austin but she will be ineligible to compete as WTA 250 events allow just one top-10 player. The 29-year-old rose to seventh in the rankings following her triumph at the Melbourne Major and with Jessica Pegula already registered as the only top-10 player, she will be unable to compete.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will play her first tournament of February at the Qatar Open, where she suffered a second-round exit in 2024. The 20-year-old is also on the entry list of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek will both play their respective first tournaments of the month at the WTA 1000 event. The Pole has won each of the last three editions of the competition and will be eager to make it four in a row while Sabalenka will look to clinch her second title of 2025 after losing the Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to compete at the Qatar Open but with his injury at the Australian Open, there is a chance of the Serb not playing.

Emma Raducanu will play her first tennis qualifiers since winning US Open 2021

Emma Raducanu in action at the Australian Open (Image Source: getty)

Emma Raducanu's first taste of tennis action in February will come in the qualifiers of the Abu Dhabi Open, which will start on the month's first day. This will be the Brit's first qualifying campaign since the US Open 2021, when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Raducanu most recently competed at the Singapore Tennis Open, where she suffered an opening-round defeat at the hands of Cristina Bucsa despite taking the first set. Before that, the 22-year-old reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. The World No. 56 currently has two wins out of four matches so far in 2025.

Ben Shelton will play his first tournament of February at the Dallas Open, which will be an ATP 500 event this year. The American will enter the tournament after an impressive showing at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals after defeating Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreno Busta, 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Sonego. Here, he lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

The Dallas Open will also see a lot of quality tennis players from the United States play their first tournament of February. These include Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe. Casper Ruud will also compete in the ATP 500 event, as will the likes of Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov.

As for other top tennis players, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all set to compete at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Alexander Zverev is set to compete at the Argentina Open before playing at the Rio Open, which is the first ATP 500 event on clay.

