From facing 13-month drugs ban & revealing autism diagnosis to winning first ATP title: Jenson Brooksby's incredible story

24-year-old Jenson Brooksby capped off a dramatic week in Houston with a 6-4, 6-2 win over second seed Frances Tiafoe in the final of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025 on Sunday, April 6. While the showdown for the title was pretty straightforward, his road to the championship round was full of ups and downs.

Brooksby saved a match point in the first round qualifying round against Federico Agustin Gomez. He fended off another three match points in the second round against third seed Alejandro Tabilo, and one more against top seed Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

Ranked No. 507, Brooksby became the third-lowest ranked player to claim an ATP title. His path to his maiden career title mirrors the hardships that he faced over the past couple of years. As he basks in the glow of his victory, here's a quick look at what the young American overcame to get to this moment in his career:

Jenson Brooksby underwent wrist surgery and was suspended for missing drug tests

Jenson Brooksby at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jenson Brooksby quickly made a name for himself since his debut on the tour at the start of this decade. He reached the fourth round of the US Open 2021 and also advanced to his maiden ATP final in Newport that year. He continued to improve the following year, with two more runner-up finishes along with fourth-round appearances at the Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells.

Brooksby also reached the third round of Wimbledon that year and peaked at No. 33 in the rankings. He started 2023 with a third-round finish at the Australian Open, his best result Down Under. It all went up in flames for him after that. He encountered his first setback a few weeks after the Melbourne Major when he needed to undergo surgery on both of his wrists in March.

As Brooksby was recovering from his surgery, he was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in July 2023 on account of three missed doping tests. He received an 18-month suspension in October, which was eventually backdated to 13 months from the date of his last missed test. He strongly maintained his innocence right from the start and the reduced suspension only vindicated his claims.

Brooksby's suspension was lifted in March 2024 but he was far from ready to compete. He still wasn't back in top shape after his surgery and needed more time to recover. He spent the remainder of the season recovering and training for his impending return. As he prepared for his comeback in 2025, the American dropped another bombshell.

Jenson Brooksby revealed that he has autism prior to his return to the tour

Jenson Brooksby at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ahead of his return to the tour this year, Jenson Brooksby revealed in December 2024 that he has autism. He shared the news on Instagram and in an interview with Associated Press. The American was on the severe end of the spectrum as a child and was even nonverbal until the age of four years. However, his parents, especially his mother, were extremely supportive and made sure that he got the right care.

"It’s time for me to share something that I have kept quiet for my entire life. I was diagnosed on the severe end of the spectrum as a very young child. I was nonverbal until the age of four. It took 40 hours a week of intensive ABA therapy. My mother never gave up and did everything to help me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am lucky to have parents who refused to give up," Jenson Brooksby on Instagram.

Sharing something so personal with the whole world must not have been easy for Brooksby, especially in light of his surgery and suspension. Nevertheless, his courage and honesty was applauded by fans and peers alike. With everything out in the open, he embarked on his comeback with a clean slate and a new outlook on life.

Brooksby's return to the tour was disappointing as he failed to win a match at the Australian Open and the Dallas Open, his first two tournaments. He had his breakthrough at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the season's first Masters 1000 tournament.

He rallied from a set down to beat Benjamin Bonzi 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round to register his first win of the season. He tallied the first top 20 win of his comeback by beating No. 18 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in the second round. He lost to eventual champion Jack Draper 7-5, 6-4 in the third round.

Brooksby couldn't sustain this momentum and was knocked out by Roman Safiullin in the first round of the Miami Open. Instead of relying on a wildcard or using his protected ranking, he opted to go through the qualifying rounds of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The decision paid off big time and now he's smiling from ear to ear after winning his maiden title on the ATP Tour.

