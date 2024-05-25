From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek: What the stars have said about Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev French Open 1R clash

Rafael Nadal, 14-time French Open champion will face Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open, making it one of the most exciting first-round encounters at any tournament this year.

Rafael Nadal announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of the season, making his final Roland Garros appearance even more special. Fans were hoping for the Spaniard to make a deep run in Paris for one last time, but these hopes took a hit after he was drawn against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round.

The unexpected and high-profile match drew strong reactions from tennis stars, from World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to Alexander Zverev's older brother Mischa.

"He is not the same Rafael Nadal" - Novak Djokovic warns Zverev ahead of 1R clash

Novak Djokovic

During his press conference at the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic stated that he is looking forward to watching Zverev and Nadal battle it out. Especially since the German was in great form after emerging triumphant at the Italian Open, while the Spaniard would have a wave of crowd support in Paris.

Djokovic went on to warn Zverev about Nadal's threat, noting that the former World No. 1 is an entirely different beast on Parisian clay, regardless of his current form.

"Yes, I've seen it. Total spectacle. I'm excited to see that match, it will be a very interesting match. Zverev is in great shape, having won in Rome. On the court at Roland Garros, he is not the same Rafa we are facing. It's Roland Garros, so we'll see what happens," Djokovic said (via Punto de break).

Iga Swiatek picks her favorite between Zverev and Nadal

Iga Swiatek

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek did not mince words when she threw her support behind Rafael Nadal in his first-round clash at the 2024 French Open. In her pre-tournament press conference, the Pole said that she wants the match to be "entertaining" and opined that while the Spaniard has been handed a tough draw, she hopes to see him emerge victorious.

Swiatek also apologized to Zverev for not picking him over Nadal.

"So, I just hope it's going to be entertaining and for sure it's a tough draw for Rafa, but I hope, I mean, I'm going to be kind of rooting for him. Sorry. Sorry, Alex. And we'll see. Yeah.”

Andy Roddick completely caught off-guard by Zverev-Nadal matchup

Andy Roddick

Former American tennis star Andy Roddick went to great lengths to avoid knowing the French Open draw to save his first reaction for his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast. In the teaser for his episode, after the draw was out, Roddick was seen screaming in surprise after learning about Nadal's first-round opponent.

You can watch Andy Roddick's entire reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Alexander Zverev has his brother, Mischa, backing him to win against the King of Clay

Mischa Zverev

Alexander Zverev's older Mischa, a former tennis pro himself, has no doubt that Sascha will defeat Nadal in the French Open opener. In an exclusive interview with Eurosport, Mischa reasoned his choice based on the current form of both players.

Nadal outlasted Zverev in their last match against each other, which came at the 2022 Roland Garros after the German got injured mid-match and had to retire. Mischa added that Zverev would have won the 2022 French Open match if not for the horrific injury and his brother will prevail this time.

"Sascha is seeded and Rafa isn't even in the top 100, which hasn't been the case for more than 20 years. Everyone is asking me: Mischa, how will it turn out? What do you think?," he said.

"I've always said that Sascha could and should have won it back then. And he will win it this time too, because Rafa has become a bit slower and his fitness is no longer the same," Mischa added.

"Not ashamed to say that I'm happy not to be the one playing with Nadal" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev gave his take on the Zverev-Nadal match after playing a practice set against the latter before the tournament commences. The Russian admitted that he was happy to see that the Spaniard's name was not against his on the draw.

The fifth seed added that he was interested in seeing how the Mallorcan performs against Zverev, given his track record in Paris. He said (as quoted by Express):

“The first round will be tough against someone who has won 14 titles here, but it could be an interesting combination. I trained with Rafa yesterday and he played quite well. But training and playing a match is different. I'm going to be there watching the match and I'm not ashamed to say that I'm happy not to be the one playing with him in the first round," Medvedev said.

“It will be interesting for me to see how he plays against Zverev because Rafa will always be Rafa. He has won here 14 times and until he plays here and maybe even if he is not the favourite, he can perfectly win," he added.

"Who does Zverev play in the 1st Rd of the French?" - Mardy Fish jokes

Mardy Fish

Former American No. 1 Mardy Fish had a hilarious reaction to the first-round draw and took to social media platform X to jokingly ask who Zverev was playing in his Roland Garros opener.

"Who does Zverev play in the 1st Rd of the French? Haven’t heard…," Mardy Fish tweeted.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback