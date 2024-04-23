From Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal: Complete list of tennis players who won 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in various categories

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were the big winners at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 held in Madrid. Both the superstars took home big prizes on a night dominated by tennis.

Tennis royalty, both past and present, were in attendance in Madrid for the Laureus Sporting Awards for 2024. Former World No. 1, Boris Becker made an appearance at the event along with current star Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard was joined by Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter in attendance, as they witnessed Novak Djokovic win the 'Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award' for a record-equalling fifth time.

Djokovic was handed over the prestigious award by NFL icon Tom Brady. The Serb was one of the favourites to win the award going into the event due to his impressive 2023 performance. He enjoyed one of his best-ever seasons, as he made it to the final of all four Majors, winning three Grand Slam titles in the process.

Djokovic also equalled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles after his historic US Open title win after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Serb was joined in the winners' list by wheelchair tennis legend Diede de Groot, who won the 'Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award.' The Dutchwoman continued her dominance throughout the 2023 season as she won the Calendar Slam for the third consecutive season while extending her unbeaten run to 127 matches.

Diede de Groot became the first wheelchair tennis player since Esther Vergeer, to win the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award'.

Lastly, Rafael Nadal completed a successful night for tennis by winning the last award of the night for his work with the Rafa Nadal Foundation. The 'Laureus Sport for Good Award' was presented to the Spaniard for his impressive work off-court. Throughout the last year, The Rafa Nadal Foundation has supported over 1,000 children in economically weak regions of Spain and India, with the help of sports and education.

Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record with latest Laureus Award win

Novak Djokovic matched yet another record set by Roger Federer after his latest award win at the Laureus World Sports Awards. The Serbian has now joined Federer as the record five-time winner of the prestigious 'Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.'

The Swiss won the award for four years in a row from 2005-2008, with his fifth coming in 2018 after an incredible comeback year which saw him win the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in 2017.

However, Djokovic has won the award twice since then to draw level with Federer.

Novak Djokovic won his first ever Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in 2012 after the best season of his career. The Serbian later followed it up with two consecutive awards in 2015 and 2016 when he held the World No. 1 spot in tennis.

Later, Djokovic won his fourth award in 2019 by fending off competition from other nominees including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal is the only other tennis star apart from Federer and Djokovic to win the 'Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.' The Spaniard has managed to win the award twice, in 2011 and 2021 and has been nominated on seven other occasions.

