From "We have been robbed this year of a CYGS" to "Hearing too much from him on his injuries" - Tennis fans stand divided over Rafael Nadal revealing how abdominal tears affected him at Wimbledon and US Open

Rafael Nadal recently revealed how his abdominal injury thwarted not just his Wimbledon campaign but also his preparations for the US Open this year. The Spaniard said that he could not compete at an optimal level as he had to make changes to his service motion, with a lingering injury at the last two Grand Slams of the season.
He first suffered an abdominal tear at Wimbledon, which became a big problem for him during his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. At one stage of the match, he was even urged by his team to retire from the match. However, he continued and won a five-set thriller before being forced to withdraw before his semi-final.
Nadal has now explained how it resurfaced at the US Open and affected his entire campaign there.
"Two breaks in the abdominal at Wimbledon and the week before the US Open. I had to return to make a serve that was not mine and in the end there are too many things to compete with guarantees," the Spaniard said in an interview with Marca.
Nadal was unbeaten at the Grand Slams until his fourth-round loss against Frances Tiafoe at the US Open and was in contention for the Calendar Year Grand Slam until his Wimbledon withdrawal, having won the Australian Open and French Open.
Tennis fans reacted to the 36-year-old's recent injury revelation, with many different opinions leaving the tennis fan community divided on the matter.
"Accumulation of negative circumstances on a physical level" - Rafael Nadal reflects on his season since start of Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal further reflected on his season and his chances in the 2022 ATP Finals starting this Sunday. The Spaniard lamented that constant physical and fitness issues since the abdominal tear at Wimbledon have affected his progress in the second half of the season and led to a lack of match time heading into the year-end championships. The 22-time Major champion has played just six singles matches on tour since Wimbledon.
"Unfortunately what happened at Wimbledon happened and since then it has been an accumulation of negative circumstances on a physical level," the Spanish great stated.
Having said that, he is confident about his chances at the ATP Finals as he feels he can produce a high level of tennis despite the lack of match fitness, which also hurt his Paris Masters campaign.
"I come here with the hope of doing well. We are not going to fool ourselves, if I did not think that I have options to fight for what I have come to, perhaps I would be elsewhere. I have my chances although in the last five months I have played little," he added.
