Full list of nominees for 2021 ATP player awards: Andy Murray nominated for Comeback Player of the Year, Rafael Nadal for Sportsmanship Award

With the 2021 men's tennis season drawing to a close, the ATP has announced the names of players who have made a major impact on the tour. Nominees for the annual ATP Player Awards have been announced, and here's how the lists look in each category:

2021 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award of the Year

Nominees:

Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe

Casper Ruud

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal has won the award in the last three years, but could face stiff competition from Next Gen players Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime this time around.

2021 Comeback Player of the Year

Andy Murray at the 2021 Paris Masters.

Nominees:

Andy Murray

Jack Sock

Mackenzie McDonald

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Murray won the award in 2019, and is once again in contention following a decent season. McDonald reached his maiden final at the Washington Open and also made the fourth round of the Australian Open in what was a solid season for the American.

Kokkinakis returned from injury this year, but played only four events.

Sock, meanwhile, ground it out on the Challenger circuit at the start of the year, before progressing to the main tour. He won his first title in more than three years in doubles at the Hall of Fame Open and is the slight favorite to triumph in this category.

2021 Newcomer of the Year

Jenson Brooksby at the 2021 US Open.

Nominees:

Brandon Nakashima

Sebastian Baez

Jenson Brooksby

Hugo Gaston

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Jenson Brooksby is the overwhelming favorite to win this award. The American reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the US Open and also advanced to the final of the Hall of Fame Open.

2021 Most Improved Player of the Year

Casper Ruud at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Nominees:

Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie

Aslan Karatsev

Casper Ruud

With five titles, a semifinal appearance at the ATP Finals and a career-high ranking of No. 8, Ruud made giant strides this season and is the favorite to win in this category.

While Alcaraz continued to deliver on his potential, Karatsev made a breakthrough, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open on his Grand Slam debut at the age of 27.

Norrie also turned out to be a relatively late bloomer, winning his maiden ATP 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open.

2021 ATP Coach of the Year

Daniil Medvedev and Gilles Cervara at the 2020 Paris Masters.

Nominees:

Gilles Cervara (Medvedev)

Christian Ruud (Ruud)

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Alcaraz)

Facundo Lugones (Norrie)

Craig Boynton (Hurkacz)

Gilles Cervara won the award in 2019 and is a strong contender to double up after leading Daniil Medvedev to his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

While the rest of the coaches on this list have helped their respective players progress tremendously, Medvedev's achievements under Cervara this year tilt the balance in his coach's favor.

