Fare-thee-well, Ashleigh Barty: A tribute to retiring World No. 1 

Ashleigh Barty may have decided to say goodbye to tennis, but she leaves behind a legacy of unwavering passion for the sport.

The 25-year-old, who believes it's time for her to be "Ash Barty the Person," was the constant to the fluctuating competitive landscape in women's tennis in recent years. She was an inevitable force, and it eventually took her own calling to bring her to a standstill.

TennisAustralia @TennisAustralia



The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player.



Forever a world No.1 role model Congratulations on an incredible career, @ashbarty The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player.Forever a world No.1 role model Congratulations on an incredible career, @ashbarty 💙The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player. Forever a world No.1 role model 🏆 https://t.co/oQ8HHgUFIJ

Barty wasn't the quintessential high-decibel star the sport had often seen in its long history. She barely possessed a grunt, and was hardly ever embroiled in controversies or ugly spats with match officials. A firm first pump was the most she managed after a hard-fought point; her roar after converting championship point in the Australian Open final was probably the most expressive she had ever been on a tennis court.

Her calm demeanor was accompanied by a fiercely versatile game style that gave the rest of the tour a run for its money. She produced the most exquisite of slices from one wing and a lethal forehand from the other. Even when on the backfoot, she would constantly devise strategies to fight back, all hidden behind her seemingly restful visage.

With dominant forces such as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova going on hiatuses post 2016, women's tennis underwent a significant shift. Inconsistency grew at the top with the emergence of unexpected Grand Slam and big title winners.

Interestingly, it was in 2016 that Ashleigh Barty decided to return to tennis after almost a two-year sabbatical. Citing mental fatigue, the Aussie left the sport in 2014 to explore other interests, including fishing, golfing and cricket. She climbed the grueling rankings ladder for the next couple of years before her efforts culminated in the fulfilling of a childhood dream in 2019.

Ashleigh Barty with the 2019 French Open

Ashleigh Barty's breakthrough as Roland Garros champion in 2019 marked the changing of guard in women's tennis. She went on to claim the No. 1 ranking soon after and has since clocked a total of 120 weeks at the summit of the rankings.

She won the WTA Finals that year and finished years 2019-21 as the World No. 1. Her all-court prowess was showcased at Wimbledon last year when she followed in the footsteps of her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley to triumph at the same venue 50 years later.

Having clinched the elusive Australian Open title this year in front of her home crowd, it's understandable why Ashleigh Barty feels so "fulfilled".

The Aussie announced her decision to hang up her racquet on Wednesday in an interview with good friend and former pro Casey Dellacqua. She revealed that she gave everything she could to the sport and is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

"I know how much it takes to challenge at the top of the sport," Ashleigh Barty said while announcing her retirement. "I don’t have that in me any more. I know I’m spent. Physically I have nothing more to give. That, for me, is success - I’ve given everything I have to this beautiful sport, and I’m really happy with that"

"I know in my heart, this is right. I’m ready. I’m grateful for everything that tennis has given me but I’m ready to step away, chase other dreams and put the racquets down. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled," Barty said.

Barty's accomplishments gave Australia a new tennis hero to look up to. Her ascent to the top of the sport was particularly pivotal in the representation of indigenous Australians on the global stage. The 25-year-old, who belongs to the Aboriginal tribe of the Ngaragu people, has been actively involved in the inclusion of indigenous Australians in tennis programs.

Ashleigh Barty - the unsolved conundrum

In hindsight, it's only fair for her to leave behind unsolved conundrums, for greatness is seldom comprehensible.

What could have become of her, though, had she continued playing? Perhaps she would have won the US Open to complete the Career Grand Slam. Or compile a streak of 156 consecutive weeks as World No. 1 to overtake Martina Navratilova.

Unfortunately, that question is now in oblivion, where the remnants of similar questions pertaining to Monica Seles' and Justine Henin's careers lie. As a prodigious teenager, Seles won eight Majors before a horrific stabbing incident derailed her career. Henin's first retirement bears similarities to that of Barty's, as she decided to hang up her racquet as the reigning World No. 1.

Ashleigh Barty won her second Major title at Wimbledon 2021

Some fans will continue to revive the 'what if' debate for years to come, while others will find solace in the fact that the Aussie retired whilst at the zenith of her career.

From playing cricket to winning about every accolade there is in tennis; from becoming the tour leader in aces with a five-foot-five stature to announcing retirement at 25 years of age - Ashleigh Barty succeeded in realizing every single one of her dreams and ensured that she did it all her way.

She was a rule-breaker throughout her career, and it's only fitting for her to not conform to the whims of others when deciding on retirement. Tennis has been basking in the Ashleigh Barty era for the last few years, so why not honor her decision as she bids farewell on her own terms?

Barty's verdict is a lesson on the importance of listening to oneself. It is okay to take a break, and it is also okay to walk away from things that cease to make one as happy as they did before.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan