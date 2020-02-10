Gael Monfils beats Vasek Pospisil at Montpellier final; claims first title in a year

Picture source: Twitter

On Sunday, France’s Gael Monfils won his first title after a long time when he beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil at the Montpellier ATP tournament 7-5, 6-3. Currently ranked number nine in the world, the 33-year-old’s last feat had come more than a year ago on the tour at Rotterdam.

“I think that I was very solid and I’m really happy with how I managed the key moments," Monfils said.

This was the ninth win of his career and his third at Montpellier, where he also won in 2010 and 2014.

“It was a great week, I’m really happy to have won again in France,” the Parisian added.

As for the 132nd ranked Pospisil, a loss to Monfils was all but obvious and an injury to his right leg made matters worse. He fell down during the match and hurt his leg. But his journey to the final was incredible, during which he knocked out world number 10 David Goffin in the last four.

"It was an incredible week," said Pospisil. "I had great wins and I feel like I am definitely improving week-by-week. I will try to rest now, take a couple of days easy and get ready for the next event."

After this game, Monfils earned 250 ATP ranking points while Pospisil collects 150 points.