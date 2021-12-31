Garbine Muguruza latest to withdraw from Adelaide International

WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza has joined the list of withdrawals from the 2022 Adelaide International next month. Muguruza, the third seed on the entry list, is the highest-ranked player to pull out of the WTA 500 event, scheduled to be played between January 2-9. No reason was given for her withdrawal.

Muguruza joins former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur on the list of withdrawals.

Earlier this month, Pliskova announced her decision to skip the Australian swing due to injury. The Czech injured her right hand during pre-season training, following which she decided to delay her start to the 2022 season.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova announced.

Belinda Bencic contracted Covid-19 earlier this month.

Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur, both of whom contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, have also been forced to withdraw from the season-opening event in Australia.

Both players took to social media to announce that they were experiencing symptoms after contracting the virus, but expressed hope of recovering in time for the year's first Grand Slam.

"Even though I'm experiencing strong symptoms, I hope to overcome the virus quickly and get well soon. I'm currently isolating in Tunisia and I will provide you an update when I have fully recovered," Jabeur wrote in a social media post.

Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova is another high-profile name to have announced her withdrawal from the 2022 Adelaide International.

Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek favorites in the absence of Garbine Muguruza and other top players

Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic to capture the 2021 Adelaide International crown,

The absence of Garbine Muguruza and other top players has left the door wide open for World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek. The duo will enter the tournament as firm favorites.

But they will have to be wary of top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, who feature in the draw. Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin will also fancy their chances of springing a surprise.

The 2022 Adelaide International will commence on January 3. The women's singles draw for the tournament has not yet been released.

Edited by Arvind Sriram