Garbine Muguruza's coach Conchita Martinez says winning WTA Coach of the Year award is a "great honor"

Garbine Muguruza's coach Conchita Martinez was recently named the WTA Coach of the Year. The former World No. 7 thanked Muguruza and her entire entourage for their support and described the feat as a "great honor."

Muguruza enjoyed an incredible 2021 season. The Spaniard ended the year as the World No. 3 after winning three titles on the WTA tour. Interestingly, it was the first time in three years that Muguruza ended the season inside the top 3.

A major reason for Muguruza's success was the presence of Conchita Martinez, who helped improve not only the Spaniard's consistency but also her mindset on the court.

Martinez took to Twitter to express her delight at receiving the award, while also revealing her admiration for all the coaches on the women's circuit.

"It is a great honor for me. I respect and admire the work of many coaches on the women's circuit, so being recognized by my teammates makes this distinction even more valuable. Thanks to Garbine Muguruza and the rest of the team for their work," tweeted Martinez.

A look at Garbine Muguruza's 2021 season

Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals 2021

Muguruza may have failed to get her hands on a Grand Slam in 2021, but she did manage to win three WTA titles. The Spaniard won the Dubai Tennis Championships and Chicago Fall Classic before ending her season in style with the WTA Finals trophy.

Muguruza also finished as the runner-up in a couple of events and posted a win-loss record of 42-17.

Her best performance at a Major came at the Australian Open and US Open, where she reached the round of 16.

Muguruza will be eyeing her third Grand Slam title when she kicks off her 2022 season at the Australian Open.

