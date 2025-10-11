Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Fairfield Challenger 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Garrett Johns vs (Q) Jay Dylan Friend
Date: October 11, 2025
Tournament: Fairfield Challenger
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Fairfield, California, United States
Surface: Hard
Category: ATP Challenger
Prize Money: $60,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | Worldwide - ATP Challenger TV
Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend preview
Fourth seed Garrett Johns will square off against qualifier Jay Dylan Friend in the semifinals of the Fairfield Challenger 2025.
Johns didn't drop a set en route to the quarterfinals, ousting Philip Sekulic and Andrew Fenty to book a meeting with sixth seed Mats Rosenkranz. The American conceded his early break advantage in the first set and was on the backfoot quite often after that.
Nevertheless, Johns saved a couple of set points to force a tie-break. He saved another three set points in it to bring up a set point for himself but failed to get the job done. He eventually lost the set despite putting up a fight. The 24-year-old was quick to regroup, going on a four-game run to clinch the second set.
Johns used this momentum to gain the upper hand in the deciding set. A break of serve in the sixth game put him in the lead, which he never relinquished to wrap up a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-3 comeback win.
Friend came through the qualifying rounds and fought past Aryan Shah in three sets in the first round. He upset eighth seed Michael Mmoh 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals, where Daniel Milavsky awaited him.
The first set went down to the wire, with Friend sneaking past Milavsky in the tie-break to take a one-set lead. The competitiveness vanished in the second set, with Friend dishing out a bagel to score a 7-6 (5), 6-0 win.
Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend prediction
Johns conceded his first set of the tournament against Rosenkranz but made a swift recovery to continue his journey in Fairfield. He won 77 percent of his first serve points and went 4/14 on break points. After a tough first set, Friend sprinted towards the finish line to end the match on a dominant note against Milavsky.
Both players are aiming to advance to their maiden final on the Challenger Tour. Dylan is still finding his footing on the men's tour, with a 33-17 career record on the ITF and Challenger circuit. He has tallied 15 of those wins this year.
Johns is more experienced in that regard, improving his record this year to 47-23. He has also won three ITF titles from five finals this year. The American's experience could prove to be decisive in this contest, and could help him reach the biggest final of his career.
Pick: Garrett Johns to win in straight sets.
Garrett Johns vs Jay Dylan Friend betting tips
Tip 1: Garrett Johns to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.