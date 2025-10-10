Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Fairfield Challenger 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Garrett Johns vs (6) Mats Rosenkranz

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Fairfield Challenger

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Fairfield, California, United States

Surface: Hard

Category: ATP Challenger

Prize Money: $60,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | Worldwide - ATP Challenger TV

Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz preview

Home favorite Garrett Johns will take on Mats Rosenkranz in the quarterfinals of the Fairfield Challenger 2025.

Johns beat Philip Sekeluic 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round, where he was up against compatriot Andrew Fenty. The first set was a walk in the park for Johns, who claimed it for the loss of only one game. While he encountered some resistance from his opponent in the second set, a break of serve in the final game of the match helped him seal a 6-1, 6-4 win.

Rosenkranz scored an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over Tristan McCormick to set up a second-round contest against Micah Braswell. The German remained in control of the proceedings from start to finish, breaking his rival's serve twice in each set to register a routine 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz odds

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz prediction

Rosenkranz is yet to drop his serve this week. He saved all 12 break points that he faced in the previous round against Braswell. He improved his record for the season to 29-26 across all levels with his latest win. He has won a couple of titles on the ITF circuit this year so far.

Johns arrived in Fairfield on a four-match losing skid. However, he has turned things around quite nicely, reaching the last eight without losing a set. He has tallied a career-best 46 wins this season, while having half as many losses. He has claimed three titles from five finals at the ITF level this year.

Rosenkranz has already taken down two Americans this week, and will aim to add one more scalp by ousting Johns. However, the latter has put together a better season than the former. While he arrived at the tournament in shaky form, he has rediscovered his best as the week has progressed. Johns will be expected to continue his run in Fairfield on account of his results this season.

Pick: Garrett Johns to win in straight sets.

Garrett Johns vs Mats Rosenkranz betting tips

Tip 1: Garrett Johns to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

