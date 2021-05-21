Geneva Open 2021: Casper Ruud vs Pablo Andujar preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs Pablo Andujar

Date: 21 May 2021

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Andujar preview

Casper Ruud fended off a spirited effort by Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Geneva Open on Thursday, and ultimately got across the line in three sets.

Ruud was caught off-guard by Koepfer's aggressive approach in the first set, losing it 2-6. However, he did a much better job of handling his opponent's game from that point on.

The Norwegian is now set to take on Pablo Andujar, who came through a three-set win over Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker in his last match.

Pablo Andujar

Andujar has had quite a week in Geneva so far. The Spaniard started his week with a convincing win over Jordan Thompson, and after that scored marathon wins over Roger Federer and Stricker.

Andujar has always enjoyed playing on the red dirt, a surface where he has won four career titles. He hasn't been in the best form heading into the clay swing this year, but his run here will give him some much-needed confidence.

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Andujar head-to-head

Casper Ruud and Pablo Andujar have split their prior two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both meetings have come on clay, and it is the Norwegian who took the latest encounter in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Pablo Andujar prediction

Casper Ruud has overcome slow starts to register wins in his last two matches

Casper Ruud has been in fine form for most of the clay season this year, and will enter this semifinal contest as the firm favorite.

The Norwegian has had slow starts in his matches this week, but his serve has bailed him out of most tricky situations. He has also looked to alter his approach and has played with much more aggression.

Ruud's forehand has done a lot of the heavy lifting so far, and he will once again rely on that shot to try and take control of the baseline.

Pablo Andujar will need to find a way to keep the points short and direct a lot of the traffic to his opponent's backhand. The Spaniard has been clinical on the big points lately, and he will need to make sure he doesn't squander away any opportunities that come his way on Friday.

Andujar could well push Ruud to the distance in this one. But if the Norwegian continues to serve as well as he has throughout the week, he could prove to be a tough nut to crack.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.