Geneva Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 21 May 2021

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am EST, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas preview

Denis Shapovalov has had an indifferent clay season thus far. The Canadian looked far from his best as he succumbed to early exits in Barcelona, Estoril, and Madrid.

However, he did show signs of returning to form in Rome, where he went toe-to-toe with Rafael Nadal in the third round. Shapovalov led by a set and a break against the Spaniard and held match point in the third set, before suffering a heartbreaking 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) defeat.

The 22-year-old has carried that form into Geneva this week. The Canadian defeated Marco Cecchinato 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in a testing second-round encounter before triumphing against Laslo Djere in straight sets later in the day to set up a semifinal clash with Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.

Pablo Cuevas

Currently ranked outside the top 100 and having won just one match on clay all season, Cuevas' run in Geneva has come as a bit of a shock.

The Uruguayan qualifier, who is yet to lose a set in the main draw, defeated Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the last four.

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

The semifinal encounter in Geneva is the second match between the two players. Pablo Cuevas leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Shapovalov in the first round at Indian Wells three years ago.

Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Given his superior ranking and recent upturn in form, Denis Shapovalov enters the semifinal as the heavy favorite.

The Canadian has found consistency on his first serve and his groundstrokes have also improved as the clay season has progressed. His one-handed backhand, particularly off the return, can be a real weapon.

Denis Shapovalov

Pablo Cuevas also has plenty of weapons in his arsenal that make him a threat on the red dirt. His forehand, which is loaded with topspin, and quick movement around the baseline can frustrate opponents and disrupt their rhythm. The Uruguayan will also have fresher legs, having played only one match on Thursday.

Next stop ➡️ Semi-finals



🇨🇦 @denis_shapo scores his second win of the day by moving past Djere 6-4, 6-4. #gonetgenevaopen pic.twitter.com/EEF3yqqk1n — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 20, 2021

However, as long as Shapovalov can stay consistent from the baseline and avoid lapses in concentration, he should have enough in the tank to pull through.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.