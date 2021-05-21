Geneva Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (2) Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas
Date: 21 May 2021
Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Geneva, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €419,470
Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am EST, 6.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas preview
Denis Shapovalov has had an indifferent clay season thus far. The Canadian looked far from his best as he succumbed to early exits in Barcelona, Estoril, and Madrid.
However, he did show signs of returning to form in Rome, where he went toe-to-toe with Rafael Nadal in the third round. Shapovalov led by a set and a break against the Spaniard and held match point in the third set, before suffering a heartbreaking 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) defeat.
The 22-year-old has carried that form into Geneva this week. The Canadian defeated Marco Cecchinato 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1 in a testing second-round encounter before triumphing against Laslo Djere in straight sets later in the day to set up a semifinal clash with Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas.
Currently ranked outside the top 100 and having won just one match on clay all season, Cuevas' run in Geneva has come as a bit of a shock.
The Uruguayan qualifier, who is yet to lose a set in the main draw, defeated Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the last four.
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head
The semifinal encounter in Geneva is the second match between the two players. Pablo Cuevas leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Shapovalov in the first round at Indian Wells three years ago.
Denis Shapovalov vs Pablo Cuevas prediction
Given his superior ranking and recent upturn in form, Denis Shapovalov enters the semifinal as the heavy favorite.
The Canadian has found consistency on his first serve and his groundstrokes have also improved as the clay season has progressed. His one-handed backhand, particularly off the return, can be a real weapon.
Pablo Cuevas also has plenty of weapons in his arsenal that make him a threat on the red dirt. His forehand, which is loaded with topspin, and quick movement around the baseline can frustrate opponents and disrupt their rhythm. The Uruguayan will also have fresher legs, having played only one match on Thursday.
However, as long as Shapovalov can stay consistent from the baseline and avoid lapses in concentration, he should have enough in the tank to pull through.
Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.