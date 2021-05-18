Geneva Open 2021: Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: 19 May 2021

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Grigor Dimitrov is set to open his 2021 Geneva Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Belarus' Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday.

Dimitrov has made first-round exits in his last two tournaments, and will be eager to rediscover his form ahead of Roland Garros. That said, he could well face some stiff resistance from the in-form Ivashka at his very first hurdle itself.

Ilya Ivashka

Ivashka enters the tournament with a phenomenal 13-3 record on clay this year. He has also managed a few big upset wins in recent weeks over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Emil Rusuuvuori.

Ivashka amassed deep runs at both the BMW Open and the Andalucia Open last month, and will be on a confidence high right now.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov will look to get a few match wins under his belt.

This is set to be the first career meeting between Grigor Dimitrov and Ilya Ivashka, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Grigor Dimitrov hasn't been able to produce his best tennis in recent weeks. But with a relatively open draw ahead of him, the Bulgarian will be hopeful of getting a few match wins this week.

The key for Dimitrov in the match on Wednesday will lie in his ability to keep his unforced errors in check. The 30-year-old has always had a high-risk game, but has shown an uncharacteristic lack of discipline on the big points in some of his recent matches. His break-point conversion rate has been especially dismal, and against a big-serving opponent, that could be a major problem.

Ilya Ivashka - who has notched up a few good wins this week already - will step out looking to assert his dominance on serve. With Ivashka looking to be aggressive at every opportunity, the onus will be on Dimitrov to try and make some inroads with his counterpunching skills.

The Bulgarian will need to approach the match a little differently, and be more patient with his point construction. He definitely has the variety to keep the Belarusian on his toes, but will need to find his stride quickly to be able to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.