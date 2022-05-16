Geneva Open 2022: Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Date: 17 May 2022.

Tournament: Geneva Open 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Geneva, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.

Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Fognini at the 2022 Italian Open.

Fabio Fognini and Thanasi Kokkinakis are set for a first-round showdown at the 2022 Geneva Open on Tuesday.

Fognini's best result during the European clay swing has been a semifinal appearance at the Serbia Open. At the three Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, he failed to make it past the second round.

At the Italian Open, Fognini teamed up with compatriot Simone Bolelli to compete in doubles as well. The duo made it all the way to the final, much to the delight of the home crowd. However, they lost a closely contested match to the Croatian combo of Nikola Metkic and Mate Pavic 6-3, 7-6 (5).

With the French Open right around the corner, this is the last chance for Fognini to get some wins under his belt to boost his confidence.

Fabio Fognini @fabiofogna

Dominic, my friend, is such a pleasure having you back competing! I’m sure you will be back on top soon @InteBNLdItalia #IBI22 Che serata! Grazie Roma!Dominic, my friend, is such a pleasure having you back competing! I’m sure you will be back on top soon Che serata! Grazie Roma! ❤️Dominic, my friend, is such a pleasure having you back competing! I’m sure you will be back on top soon 💪 @InteBNLdItalia #IBI22 https://t.co/5myaFIj5xu

Kokkinakis at the 2022 Adelaide International 2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis had some great results during the early hardcourt season. He won the Australian Open title in doubles, won his maiden career title at the Adelaide International 2 and made it to the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Kokkinakis hasn't competed since his loss at the Miami Open and returned to action at the Italian Open, his first clay court tournament of the season. He lost in the qualifying rounds to Laslo Djere in straight sets. The Australian fared slightly better in the doubles event, where he made it to the second round with partner Frances Tiafoe.

Kokkinakis is severely lacking in match play on clay at the moment and will aim to test himself in Geneva in order to prepare for the French Open.

Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Kokkinakis leads Fognini 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2015 Cincinnati Open in three sets.

Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Fabio Fognini -150 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-135) Thanasi Kokkinakis +115 -1.5 (+240) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Fabio Fognini vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Fognini at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fognini will be the favorite heading into this contest. While his recent results in singles have been average, Kokkinakis isn't quite at home on clay, which should give the Italian a considerable advantage.

Fognini is a great mover on the red dirt and will look to extend the rallies and drag Kokkinakis all around the court to expose his movement and wrong-foot him. The Australian possesses a much better serve, but will be slightly neutralized on clay.

Fognini is adept at slugging it out from the baseline and hits quite a mean forehand to turn points in his favor. Simultaneously, Kokkinakis' lack of experience on clay could prove quite deterimental to his odds of winning against a capable claycourter like the Italian. Including his qualifying matches, he has played only 17 matches on clay at the ATP level.

This is likely to be a one-sided contest with Fognini coming out on top.

Pick: Fabio Fognini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra