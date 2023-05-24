Geneva Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu

Date: May 25, 2023

Tournament: Geneva Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tennis Club de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu preview

Zverev at the 2023 Italian Open.

Third seed Alexander Zverev will lock horns with World No. 59 Yibing Wu in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Geneva Open on Thursday.

Zverev faced Christopher Eubanks in the second round. The German broke his opponent's serve twice in the opening set to quickly race to a 5-1 lead. He wrapped up the set soon after that to put himself in the driver's seat.

Zverev faced a break point early on in the second set, but fended it off quite easily. After going toe-to-toe with Eubanks for the first few games, the 26-year-old swept the last four games of the match to win 6-2, 6-3.

Wu, meanwhile, saved a match point during his tough three-set win over Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round. He took on Marco Cecchinato in the second round. The two were evenly matched in the first set, which was then claimed by the Chinese after gaining the upper hand in the tie-break.

Wu fell behind 2-0 in the second set, but then bagged the next couple of games to level the score. Cecchinato secured another break of serve to go 3-2 up, but the 23-year-old reeled off the next four games to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 20.5 (-115) Yibing Wu +360 -1.5 (+625) Over 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Yibing Wu prediction

Yibing Wu at the 2023 Italian Open.

Zverev cruised through his match against Eubanks. It marked his fifth consecutive win at the venue, dating back to his title-winning run in Geneva back in 2019. The German faced a lone break point in the previous round, while winning 88% of his first-serve points.

Wu was tested by Cecchinato in the second round, but managed to subdue the Italian to progress further. It was just his third win of the clay season. The Chinese is still trying to adapt to the surface, unlike Zverev who's quite at home on the red dirt.

While Zverev's results this year haven't matched his previous highs, he has been in decent form. Following a year after his devastating ankle injury, he seems to be doing quite well. The German knows when to unleash his forehand and his serve hasn't let him down in some time.

Given his expertise on clay, Zverev is expected to dispatch Wu with ease.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.

