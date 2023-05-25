Geneva Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov, preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs (4) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Friday, May 26

Tournament: Geneva Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Fritz is looking for his first clay court final.

Second seed Taylor Fritz takes on fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster Geneva semifinal.

Producing one of his finest performances on clay, the ninth-ranked Fritz blitzed past Ilya Ivashka for the loss of just two games to reach his third semifinal of the season on the surface.

After a tough come-from-behind win over compatriot Marcos Giron in his tournament opener, Fritz was in his element against Ivashka as he delivered a glowing performance befitting of his impressive improvements on clay. He's now 29-10 on the season and perfect in two matches on his Geneva debut.

Having reached the last four at Monte-Carlo and Munich earlier this season, Fritz will now look to reach his first claycourt final. However, his task will be cut out against World No. 33 Dimitrov, who improved to 14-9 on the season by beating Christopher O'Connell in three sets.

The 32-year-old, though, has won consecutive matches on clay for the first time in five attempts this season. Having reached the last four in Rotterdam, Dimitrov will now play his second semifinal of the year.

The Bulgarian is now 3-2 in Geneva, having made the quarterfinals on his tournament debut last year. He will now look to reach his first final of the season, having not reached a title match on tour since Rotterdam in 2018.

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Fritz won his lone meeting with Dimitrov in the 2019 Madrid second round, which he won in straight sets. This will be their second meeting on clay.

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Taylor Fritz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Fritz is on a roll.

Both Fritz and Dimitrov look to beat opponents from the back of the court and have pretty similar game styles. Both players serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well.

However, in terms of claycourt pedigree, Dimitrov edges his American opponent. The Bulgarian is 90-63 on the surface and has won a title, while Fritz is 34-28 and hasn't reached a final on the surface.

Nevertheless, considering the American's sizzling form this year, especially on clay, he should take the win.

Pick: Fritz in three sets.

