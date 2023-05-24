Geneva Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka, preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: Thursday, May 25

Tournament: Geneva Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €562,815

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Fritz is seeking his first claycourt title.

Second seed Taylor Fritz takes on Belarus' Ilya Ivashka in the Geneva Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

World No. 9 Fritz opened his campaign with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Marcos Giron on his Geneva debut. Coming off an opening-round loss in Rome last fortnight, the 25-year-old American is now 28-10 on the season.

Fritz is having an impressive claycourt swing; he reached his first Masters 1000 claycourt semifinal at Monte-Carlo before reaching the last four at his next stop in Munich as well. Continuing his good run on red dirt, the American then made the fourth round in Madrid before enduring a surprise opening-round loss to Yannick Hanfmann in Rome.

Meanwhile, the 86th-ranked Ivashka brought up his second win in as many matches this week, beating eighth seed Adrian Mannarino to improve to 6-10 in 2023.

Before competing in Geneva, the 29-year-old Ivashka had endured a five-match losing streak across tours - including four on the ATP Tour - since winning his Monte-Carlo opener against Daniel Evans last month.

Ivashka's three other wins this year have come at Indian Wells (2) and Miami (1), having started the year with five losses. The Belarusian is 5-2 in Geneva, with two of those wins coming last year during his run to the quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz -450 -1.5 (-165) Over 21.5 (-110) Ilya Ivashka +320 +1.5 (+120) Under 21.5 (-130)

(All odds as per BETMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Ivashka reached the quarterfinals last year.

Both Fritz and Ivashka are quintessential baseliners and have similar gamestyles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the American takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on clay. Fritz has won 33 of his 61 matches on the surface, while Ivashka is only 16-21 on the surface.

Moreover, the American is in good form on clay this year, having reached two semifinals. So, expect Fritz to take the win without much trouble.

Pick: Frtiz in straight sets

