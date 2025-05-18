Geneva Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges

Date: May 18, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Geneva Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges preview

Michelsen in action at the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen will take on Nuno Borges in the first round of the Geneva Open.

Michelsen is starting to establish himself as a serious competitor on tour. After a fourth-round appearance in Melbourne, he reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and captured his first title on clay in the Estoril Challenger. He outfoxed Andrea Pellegrino in the Estoril final, 6-4, 6-4.

The American will enter Geneva after a second-round exit in Rome. Despite a spirited performance against Laslo Djere, the Serb outclassed him in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. Michelsen is making his second appearance in Geneva this year.

Borges plays a forehand in the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Nuno Borges caught the shutterbugs' attention with a title-winning run in Bastad last year. He's made a decent start to the season by amassing a quarter-final run in Marrakech and a third-round exit in the Australian Open. Despite a resilient effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in Melbourne.

The Portuguese will enter Geneva after a first-round exit in Rome. He took on Thiago Seyboth Wild in his opener and lost to the Brazilian in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Borges is making his first appearance in Geneva this year.

Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Michelsen won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Mallorca Championships.

Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen Nuno Borges

Odds will be updated when available.

Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges prediction

Michelsen in action at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Alex Michelsen picked up his first title on clay but couldn't follow up with a valuable result in Rome. The American will know he needs to raise his level to make a significant impact on the main tour. He has all the ingredients to become a top player and has great composure on the court.

On the other hand, Nuno Borges has had a mediocre season this year. The Portuguese reached the last 16 in Monte-Carlo, which could give him confidence to build momentum on tour. He likes to rely on his rocketing serve and play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Michelsen will be a clear favorite to win. If the American brings his A-game to the fore, he shouldn't have too many problems getting past the first round in Geneva.

Pick: Michelsen to win in straight sets.

