Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs Kei Nishikori

Date: May 18, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Geneva Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Learner Tien vs Kei Nishikori preview

Tien plays a forehand in the Estoril Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien will take on Kei Nishikori in the first round of the Geneva Open.

Tien is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. After a fourth-round finish in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and the second round in Rome. Despite a valiant effort against Tomas Machac, the Czech defeated him in Acapulco, 6-3, 7-5.

The American will enter Geneva after a short stint in Rome. He started his campaign by cruising past Reilly Opelka in the first round, but couldn't make his mark against Tomas Machac in the second. The Czech again outfoxed him in straight sets.

Nishikori in action at the Madrid Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori is working towards finding his potential on tour. He's had an ordinary season so far, amassing second-round exits in the Australian Open and the Madrid Open. He also reached the last 16 in Houston, but lost to Christopher Eubanks, 6-1, 0-0 (RET).

Nishikori will enter Rome after a modest performance in Madrid. He started his campaign with a confident win over Aleksandar Vukic in the first round but couldn't fend off Denis Shapovalov in the second. The Canadian outclassed him in 64 minutes, 6-1, 6-4.

Learner Tien vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Learner Tien vs Kei Nishikori odds

Learner Tien vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Tien plays a forehand in the BMW Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Learner Tien has quickly adjusted his game to the main tour. The American is still new to the clay court conditions in Europe and will hope to prepare well ahead of the Geneva Open. He has a steady all-around game with great composure on the court.

On the contrary, Kei Nishikori has been working towards reviving his game over the past two years. He came close to winning a title in Hong Kong last year but was denied by Alexandre Muller in the final. The Japanese professional is known for his fighting spirit and solid all-around game.

An interesting battle between youth and experience will be on the cards in Geneva. Considering their recent results and match fitness on tour, Tien will be a slight favorite to win. He will need to be on song against a formidable opponent like Nishikori, but should be able to outlast him in the first round.

Pick: Tien to win in three sets.

