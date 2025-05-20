Geneva Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys
Date: May 21, 2025
Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Tennis Club de Geneve, Geneva, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys preview
Following a first-round bye, top seed Taylor Fritz will face Quentin Halys in the second round of the Geneva Open 2025.
Fritz had a delayed start to his clay swing as an injury forced him to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters and the BMW Open. He returned to action at the Madrid Open, where he was a semifinalist a year ago. He scored wins over Christopher O'Connell and Benjamin Bonzi before losing to eventual champion Casper Ruud in the fourth round.
Fritz then headed to Rome for the Italian Open. He received a bye into the second round, where compatriot Marcos Giron awaited him. The World No.4 lost the match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), making it his earliest exit from a Masters 1000 tournament this year.
Halys commenced his time on clay at the Madrid Open and crashed out in the first round. He stepped down to the Challenger level the following week and left the tournament in Aix-en-Provence without a win as well. His woes continued at the Italian Open with another first-round exit.
Halys finally scored his first win on the red dirt this year at last week's Bordeaux Challenger. He beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first round before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the next round. He rallied from a set down to beat Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Geneva Open.
Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Quentin Halys prediction
Fritz enjoyed the best clay swing of his career so far last year. He reached his first final on the surface in Munich, then advanced to the semifinals in Madrid and capped it off with a maiden fourth-round finish at the French Open for a 15-7 record. He has compiled a 2-2 record on clay this year thus far.
Halys scored his first win on clay at the ATP level after staging an impressive comeback against Munar to win his first-round match in Geneva. He also snapped a three-match losing streak on the ATP Tour with the win.
Halys' 1-11 career record against top 10 players makes him the underdog in this match-up. He lost nine of those matches in straight sets as well. His only win over a top 10 opponent came earlier this year when he beat Andrey Rublev in Dubai.
Fritz has his own issues to be worried about given his current form. He left the Geneva Open without a win last year as well. He will be keen to avoid a repeat of that and garner some much-needed momentum ahead of the French Open, starting with a win over Halys.
Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.