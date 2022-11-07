Martina Navratilova recently heaped praise on NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away in July.

Russell was a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. He won 11 NBA championships in his 13-year career, a joint record set by an athlete in a North American sports league.

Russell had a stellar career average of 15.1 points per game, 22.5 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game. He won five MVP awards, an Olympic gold medal in 1956, and was a 12-time NBA All-Star. He is also considered one of the smartest players in the league's history, with a number of tricks up his sleeve.

Recently, a video surfaced on Twitter in which many famous people, including Boston Celtics star Tom Heinsohn, journalist Bob Ryan, and many more, discussed Russell's greatness.

Martina Navratilova retweeted the video on her Twitter account and lauded the legend with one word:

"Genius."

"For maybe the last two generations, she is, but of all time? It depends how you measure it" - Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' GOAT status

Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams at the 2015 French Open.

In a recent interview with the WTA, Martina Navratilova, who still holds the record for the most WTA titles won (167), discussed Serena Williams and her Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) status. In the GOAT debate, she claimed that generations cannot be compared and that Williams may be the best of her generation, but not necessarily the best of all time.

"Everybody talks about the GOAT, but you cannot compare generations. There are a handful of people, all-time greats that belong in there," Navratilova said, adding, "For maybe the last two generations, she (Williams) is that. But of all-time? It depends how you measure it. It’s really hard for me to say because, obviously, I’m not impartial."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion went on to say that she did not think Steffi Graf was the best when she dominated the tour and amassed 22 Grand Slam victories. She also pointed out the obvious — that Williams is the greatest in the modern era in terms of Majors won.

"But neither was I thinking Steffi Graf was the greatest when she won 22 Majors. You have to look at the whole body of work. We weren’t even playing the Australian Open or even the French Open for a bunch of years. The big one for us was the year-ending championship, which I won eight times. These days, Serena’s the greatest in terms of most Majors," Navratilova stated.

