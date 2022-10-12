Gijon Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: October 13, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Rublev is the top seed at the Gijon Open

Top seed Andrey Rublev will face Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Gijon Open on Thursday.

Rublev has won three titles so far this season and also reached the quarterfinals of two Grand Slams. The Russian recently competed at the Astana Open as the fifth seed and reached the semifinals following wins over Laslo Djere, Zhang Zhizhen and Adrian Mannarino but lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ilya Ivashka in action at the US Open

Ivashka's best performance this season was reaching the semifinals of the Atlanta Open, where he lost to Alex de Minaur. He also reached the last 16 of the US Open with wins over Sam Querrey, Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Musett. However, he lost to Jannik Sinner in a tight five set encounter.

The Belarusian then reached the quarterfinals of the Sofia Open before being ousted by Holger Rune. He then competed at the Gijon Open and booked his place in the second round by defeating Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Rublev leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Ivashka. Both of their previous encounters came at the St. Petersburg Open in 2019 and 2021.

Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Andrey Rublev vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Rublev has had his disappointments this season but he will be heavily favored to beat Ivashka, who lost some of his form from last year.

The Russian will look to play aggressively and dictate play from the baseline. Rublev's strong serve can fetch him a lot of aces and his forehand will come in handy to finish off points.

Ivashka won 67 out of 99 service points in his last match and will look to dominate his service games against Rublev and will likely aim to baffle the Russian with his astute drop shots.

Ivashka is far from a pushover but Rublev's recent performances make it hard for him to lose on Thursday.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

