Gijon Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda

Date: October 16, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andrey Rublev will look to win his fourth title of this season

Top seed Andrey Rublev will face Sebastian Korda in the final of the Gijon Open on Sunday.

Rublev has won three titles so far this season while also reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the US Open. He entered the Gijon Open as the top seed and started the tournament by beating Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round.

Rublev then defeated fifth seed Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against Dominic Thiem. The Russian beat the Austrian 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the final.

Korda started the Gijon Open by beating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-1 and followed it up with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over third seed Roberto Bautista Agut to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he was up against Andy Murray and took the opening set 6-4. The former World No. 1 roared back in the second set and won it 6-1 to force the match into a decider. However, Korda dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to book his place in the semifinals.

Here, he defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach his first final of the season.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Rublev leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Korda, having beaten him 7-5, 7-6(7) in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Miami Masters.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -225 -2.5 (-140) Over 19.5 (-155) Sebastian Korda +170 +2.5 (+100) Under 19.5 (+110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite to win but Korda cannot be written off given his form and aggressive style of play that's capable of counteracting the Russian when he's at his best.

Rublev will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and make the most out of his serve and forehand. However, he needs to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors. Rublev has won 149 out of 207 points on his serve during the Gijon Open, making it difficult for Korda to break his serve.

The American himself will be keen to dominate his service games and get as many free points as possible. Korda has a capable forehand and has great hands at the net, winning 29 out of 40 net points in the quarterfinals against Murray.

While Korda is a formidable opponent, Rublev's form over the past few months should be enough for him to clinch his fourth title of the season.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

