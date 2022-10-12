Gijon Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin

Date: October 13, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin preview

Andy Murray has produced some promising performances so far this season

Andy Murray will face Pedro Cachin in the second round of the Gijon Open on Thursday.

Murray has produced some promising performances so far this season, reaching two finals in Sydney and Stuttgart. He received a wildcard for the Gijon Open and faced sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round.

The Spaniard started well and broke Murray early in the opening set. However, the former World No. 1 fought back and went on to take the set 7-5. Murray dominated the second set and won it 6-2 to seal his place in the second round of the tournament.

Cachin's most notable performance this season was reaching the third round of the US Open, where he beat Aljaz Bedene and Brandon Holt before losing to Corentin Moutet.

The Argentine's next tournament on the ATP tour was the Gijon Open, where he was drawn against Russian qualifier Alexey Vatutin in the first round. The first set was tightly contested and it went to a tiebreak, which Cachin won 7-2. The 27-year-old cruised through the second set, winning 24 out of 28 points to clinch it 6-0 and seal his place in the Round of 16.

Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0 and they will lock horns for the first time on Thursday.

Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin odds

Odds will be updated when available

Andy Murray vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Murray will enter the match as the favorite to win, especially after defeating a higher-ranked opponent in Davidovich Fokina.

The Brit was solid on his serve against the Spaniard, winning 62.7% of points (42 out of 67). He was also dominant against Davidovich Fokina's second serve, winning 13 out of 17 points. Murray hit 21 winners while accumulating only six unforced errors.

The former World No. 1 will look to dictate play from the start of the match and put pressure on Cachin with his serve and groundstrokes, which he can mix up with his precise dropshots.

The Argentine served brilliantly in his last match against Alexey Vatutin, winning 72.7% of points (40 out of 55). However, his serve will be put to the test by Murray's return game.

Given how the Scot played in his last match, he should have little trouble defeating Cachin and sealing his place in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes