Gijon Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda

Date: October 14, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda preview

Andy Murray in action at the Gijon Open

Andy Murray will face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open on Friday.

Murray received a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament and faced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The Brit came back from a break down to take the opening set 7-5 and dominated the second, winning it 6-2 to reach the second round.

Here, the 35-year-old faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin and the latter won the opening set 6-2. The second was tightly contested and Murray made the decisive break in the final game to win 7-5 and force the match into a decider. The final set went to a tie-break and Murray won it 7-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Korda faced Spaniard Jaume Munar in the first round of the Gijon Open and beat him 6-4, 6-1 to seal his place in the Round of 16. Here, he was up against third seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Both players were strong on their serve in the opening set and the Spaniard made the decisive break in the final game to win it 7-5. Korda had his back against the wall in the second set as he trailed 1-3. However, the American bounced back to win it 6-4 and level the match.

Korda started the final set strongly and broke Bautista Agut in the opening game. The Spaniard tried hard to break back and had three break points in the eighth game. However, the World No. 47 held his nerve and won the set 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they will lock horns for the first time on Friday.

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda odds

Andy Murray vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Murray and Korda both played out long matches in the Round of 16, so they will be a little fatigued. The American might have the physical advantage but the Scot has produced some promising performances this season and has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Murray's winners (31) outnumbered his unforced errors (19) in his last match. However, the unforced error count was still high compared to the first round, where he hit only six.

The Scot's serve, groundstrokes and return game are still good enough to give the young American a run for his money.

Korda hit 52 winners in his last match, including 16 aces. If he can produce similar numbers against Murray, he will have a good chance of winning.

However, as mentioned earlier, Murray has a wealth of experience to draw upon, which should serve him well in this encounter.

Pick: Murray to win in three sets.

