Gijon Open 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron.

Date: October 12, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000.

Match timing: Approx 7 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron preview

Dominic Thiem at the 2022 Gijon Open.

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will take on World No. 62 Marcos Giron in the second round of the 2022 Gijon Open.

Thiem has competed in the Moselle Open and the Tel Aviv Open over the last few weeks. He failed to get beyond the second round at both of them, losing to Hubert Hurkacz and Maric Cilic respectively.

Thiem was up against Joao Sousa in the first round in Gijon. The Austrian dealt the first blow as he snagged an early break to go 3-1 up in the opening set. He further solidified his lead with another break of serve, which sealed the set 6-2 in his favor.

The second set was even more one-sided as Thiem dished out a bagel to win the match 6-2, 6-0, registering his best performance of the season so far.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 US Open.

Marcos Giron was drawn against home hope Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round. He bagged an early break of serve to lead 3-1 in the opening set, but the Spaniard claimed five of the next six games to snatch the first set from him.

Giron started the second set by breaking his opponent's serve twice to go 4-1 up. Ramos-Vinolas put up a fight by winning the next couple of games to make it 4-3, but the American didn't surrender his lead and managed to capture the second set to keep himself in contention.

With the match going to a decider, it was expected that both would fight tooth and nail until the finish. However, Giron was the more dominant player as he reeled off five straight games to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Thiem leads Giron 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Dominic Thiem Marcos Giron

Odds will be added once they're available.

Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Giron prediction

Dominic Thiem and Marcos Giron at the 2021 Madrid Open.

Thiem put up a commanding display of tennis in the first round against Sousa. He moved quite well and his backhand was firing on all cylinders as well. His forehand was slightly off, but got the job done when needed. The Austrian finished with 14 winners and four unforced errors.

Giron let the opening set slip from his grasp, but got his act together to score a comeback victory against Ramos-Vinolas. He might find it tough to replicate his heroics from the previous round if he lets go of a similar lead against Thiem. The American is a solid baseliner and is capable of going toe-to-toe with the 2020 US Open champion from the back off the court.

It has been a tough journey for Thiem since starting his comeback earlier this season. He seems to be slowly getting back to his best and if he maintains his level from the previous round, he should be able to move past Giron.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes