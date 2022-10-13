Gijon Open 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Sebastian Korda

Date: October 13, 2022.

Tournament: Gijon Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gijon, Spain.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $612,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Sebastian Korda preview

Roberto Bautista Agut has won two titles so far this season

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut will face Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Gijon Open.

Bautista Agut has won two titles so far this season in Doha and Kitzbuhel. The Spaniard recently competed at the Astana Open and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Pavel Kotov. He faced second seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and lost 6-1, 6-1.

Korda's recent outings on the ATP tour include reaching the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz and a second-round elimination at the Tel Aviv Open.

The American then competed at the Gijon Open and faced Spaniard Jaume Munar in the first round. He got the decisive break in the fifth game of the opening set, which helped him clinch it 6-4. The American dominated the second set and won it 6-1 to seal his place in the second round.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Korda leads 1-0 head-to-head against Bautista Agut, having beaten him 6-3, 7-6(0) at last year's Halle Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Sebastian Korda odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Roberto Bautista Agut -120 +1.5 (-250) Sebastian Korda -105 -1.5 (+210)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Roberto Bautisa Agut vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Bautista Agut may be the higher-ranked player but Korda has beaten him before and is capable of doing so again on Thursday.

The Spaniard's counterpunching style, his speed on the court, and his ability to switch swiftly from defense to offence will come in handy. He will look to force his opponent to make unforced errors.

Korda served brilliantly in his last match, winning 32 out of 38 points. He also hit 28 winners while hitting 16 unforced errors. The American will look to dictate play from the back of the court and force Bautista Agut to deploy more backhands, which is his weaker wing.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one and Korda might just manage to get another win over the Spaniard to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Gijon Open.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

