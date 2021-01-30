Gippsland Trophy 2021: Andrea Petkovic vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Martina Trevisan

Date: 31 January 2021

Tournament: Gippsland Trophy 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Andrea Petkovic vs Martina Trevisan preview

The first round of the 2021 Gippsland Trophy will see Germany's Andrea Petkovic take on Italy's Martina Trevisan in an intriguing matchup.

Both women have been regular features on the WTA tour for years now, and their current ranking does not reflect their true abilities. While Petkovic has been inside the top 10 and has secured multiple big titles over the years, Trevisan has also shown on numerous occasions that she can punch above her weight.

Martina Trevisan at the 2020 French Open

Trevisan's knack for scoring upset wins was on full display during her run at the 2020 French Open. The Italian beat fancied opponents such as Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Kiki Bertens on her way to reaching the quarterfinals in Paris.

Trevisan's success on clay has been largely due to her ability to make adjustments based on the kind of opposition she is facing on the given day. She has played only one match since Paris though, and it will be interesting to see how she fares in the vastly different court conditions that await her in Melbourne.

Andrea Petkovic vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Andrea Petkovic

Andrea Petkovic and Martina Trevisan have never crossed paths on the tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrea Petkovic vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Andrea Petkovic enters this contest with very little match practice, and she would be looking to test her game. In her only match last year, the German lost to Tsvetana Pironkova as she produced a highly error-strewn performance.

If she hopes to seriously challenge an in-form opponent like Martina Trevisan, Petkovic will need to make considerable improvements to her game. That said, she is decidedly the more powerful of the two players and is likely to take on the role of the aggressor.

A lot will depend on her execution on the given day, but if Petkovic can apply substantial pressure through her forehand and her nifty frontcourt game, she could make things difficult for Trevisan.

Prediction: Martina Trevisan to win in three sets.