"An absolute lesson to the World No. 1" - Frances Tiafoe lauds Jessica Pegula's win over Iga Swiatek at the United Cup 2023

Frances Tiafoe hailed compatriot Jessica Pegula after the latter scored a thumping win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup on Friday (January 6).

Pegula beat Swiatek 6-2, 6-2, to give the United States a 1-0 lead against Poland in the semifinals. Later, Tiafoe beat Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3 to increase the lead to 2-0.

The World No. 19 lauded Pegula on Instagram, where he uploaded a couple of stories highlighting the latter's magnificent win over the World No. 1.

"This girl giving an absolute lesson to the world number one today, congrats @jpegula way to start us off team cap," Frances Tiafoe wrote.

In a separate Instagram story, Tiafoe called Pegula his "dawg," a slang term often associated with a close friend.

Frances Tiafoe heaped praise on Jessica Pegula on his Instagram story.

Team United States will continue their semi-final clash against Poland on Saturday. Hubert Hurkacz will square up against Taylor Fritz before Madison Keys locks horns against Magda Linette. Later in the day, Pegula will join forces with Fritz to take on the Polish pairing of Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz.

"I think I just was able to execute my game plan probably better than I have previous times" - Jessica Pegula after beating Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula in action against Iga Swiatek [not in picture] at the 2023 United Cup

Jessica Pegula had lost four straight matches against Iga Swiatek coming into this match. The American won their first-ever fixture in Washington in 2019. However, she lost all four of their meetings in 2022 (at the French Open, Miami Open, the US Open, and the San Diego Open).

Speaking to the media after her win, Pegula highlighted how the advantageous weather conditions in Sydney played a big part in helping her outdo the Pole.

“I played her today, conditions are totally different than anywhere else I played her. Obviously maybe I had a little bit of an advantage, they just flew in yesterday. Definitely the fastest conditions I have played her [in]. Every other place I've played her has been pretty slow," Jessica Pegula said.

The American also acknowledged that she too played her part in the match by executing her game plan to the best of her abilities.

"I think that favored me a lot, and I was able to use that to my advantage and play a really super clean match. I think I just was able to execute my game plan probably better than I have previous times," she added.

