"Glad I won't be labeled a one-Grand Slam person" - When a teenage Monica Seles spoke on maiden Australian Open triumph

Monica Seles once said that she was happy not to be considered a one-surface person after winning her first Australian Open title in 1991.

Seles made her debut at the Melbourne Major that year and was seeded second. The then-Yugoslav booked her place in the final with wins over Sabine Hack, Cathy Caverzasio, Karin Kschwendt, Catherine Tanvier, Anke Huber and Mary Joe Fernandez.

In the title clash, Seles came back from a set down to defeat 11th seed Jana Novotna 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to clinch her maiden Australian Open title and second Major overall. She had previously won the 1990 French Open.

Speaking after the match, Seles said that she could not have too many bad days if she wanted to maintain her position as the World No. 2 or move further up.

"I have some bad days when I'm not playing well," Seles said. "I can't let that happen if I want to move up or stay at No. 2. I have to make the finals all the time."

The then-World No. 2 downplayed her triumph at the 1991 Australian Open but was glad not to be labeled a clay-court person or a one-Grand Slam person.

"It is important, but I can't look at it like that," she said. "I can't go in there thinking it's a Grand Slam. But, I'm glad I won't be labeled a one-Grand Slam person and just a clay-court person," Seles stated.

Monica Seles won four Australian Open titles throughout her career

Monica Seles in Miami in 2022

Monica Seles is among the best competitors in the history of the Australian Open, with four singles titles to her name. The former World No. 1's first title at the Melbourne Major came in 1991 and she successfully defended it in 1992 by beating Mary Joe Fernandez in the final.

Seles won her third straight crown at the Australian Open in 1993, beating Steffi Graf 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the title clash. Her only Grand Slam triumph following her comeback from shoulder injury was the 1996 edition of the Melbourne Major, where she prevailed over Anke Huber in the final.

Monica Seles had a perfect win record at the Australian Open, which was broken in 1999 after Martina Hingis beat her in the semifinals of that year's tournament. The American's last appearance at the Grand Slam came in 2003 when she was seeded sixth. She reached the second round of the Melbourne Major before losing to Klara Koukalova.