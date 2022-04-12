"Gone from being stopped on the street for creating Reddit to being stopped on the street for creating my pancakes for Olympia" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, hilariously revealed that his pancake-making skills bring him more fame than his status as the founder of social news and media forum, Reddit.

Ohanian founded Reddit along with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz in 2005. Today, the company is valued at over $10 billion, making the American one of the most prominent faces in the tech world.

Ohanian recently took to Twitter to joke about how he's become better known as a pancake maker for Olympia than as the founder of Reddit.

"I've now gone from being stopped on the street for creating Reddit to being stopped on the street for creating my pancakes for Olympia," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

The story behind Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian's love for pancakes?

Alexis Ohanian began making pancakes for his daughter Olympia a couple of years ago, and he soon discovered that the latter preferred cool designs on the pancakes.

Soon enough, Ohanian began whipping up designer pancakes based on a number of images from daily life, including the face of Serena Williams herself. He takes a great deal of joy in this act as it usually makes his daughter's day.

The very first designer pancakes made by Ohanian were, in fact, the ones based on the faces of his wife and daughter.

With time and practice, Serena Williams' husband began making pancakes inspired by some of his daughter's favorite fictional characters.

Below is a unicorn pancake made by the Reddit co-founder:

Some fans soon began to doubt Ohanian's ability and began to accuse him of using 3D printing or a machine to make the pancakes. However, he put those notions to rest in another post, where he showed off his entire pancake-making process in a timelapse-styled video.

Alexis Ohanian also confirmed in the caption that it was indeed him who was making the pancake from scratch and not any machine.

"I saw some rumors floating around about my Sunday pancakes for @olympiaohanian being 3d printed or machine-made," Alexis Ohanian wrote. "I'm the only machine here, folks. 🥞 Are never perfect (Dashi @octonautsofficial lost her foot briefly today) but I embrace the process and these happy accidents, while trying to stifle my curses in front of the kid."

One of his most recent pancake creations was inspired by the famous Disney character Moana.

