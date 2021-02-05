Grampians Trophy 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari

Date: 6 February 2021

Tournament: Grampians Trophy 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: 12:30 pm local time, 7.00 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari preview

Angelique Kerber managed to come through a potentially tricky second-round encounter against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Grampians Trophy on Friday.

The German, who is looking to regain her form heading into the year's first Slam, is now set to play Maria Sakkari for a spot in the semifinals.

Maria Sakkari

Sakkari has made a solid start to the year, having already reached a semifinal in the season opener in Abu Dhabi.

That run was particularly impressive as the 25-year-old was up against quality opposition at virtually every stage. She still managed to score wins over the likes of Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, and Garbine Muguruza before bowing down to an on-song Aryna Sabalenka.

A second straight semifinal here in Melbourne will only bolster the Greek's spirit. Against a solid-looking Kerber though, things could prove to be difficult.

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber leads Maria Sakkari in the head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. Their most recent meeting was in 2018 at Rome, with the German scoring a resounding 6-1, 6-1 win.

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Angelique Kerber is definitely the more experienced of the two. But the three-time Major winner hasn't had the best results in the last couple of seasons.

Maria Sakkari, on the other hand, has been on the rise. She possesses a strong attacking game and is likely to take on the role of the aggressor in this matchup. That said, Kerber is a master at using the pace of her opponents and the Greek will be aware of that threat.

This one has the makings of a close affair and it could very well go down to the wire. In that case, one cannot help but side with the more experienced Kerber.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets