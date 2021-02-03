Grampians Trophy 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs Ons Jabeur

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: Grampians Trophy 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Angelique Kerber vs Ons Jabeur preview

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber had to do some serious problem-solving in her opening match of the season. Playing against Katerina Siniakova, Kerber overcame a second set stumble to close out a tight three-setter.

The German has now been awarded with a Round of 16 clash against the dynamic Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who scored a resounding win over Anna Blinkova in her first match.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, who had a breakthrough season in 2020, will be looking to recreate the form that saw her reach her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in Melbourne last year.

The Tunisian plays an aggressive brand of tennis, but also has an arsenal of trick shots that helps her prevent things from getting too predictable. The latter aspect of her game will hold her in particularly good stead against a consistent baseliner like Kerber, as she will need to use all the variety she has to keep the German from settling into the match.

Angelique Kerber vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Angelique Kerber will look to start her season with a good run in Melbourne

This will be the first time that Angelique Kerber and Ons Jabeur cross paths on the main tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Angelique Kerber vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Angelique Kerber has some fond memories of playing in Melbourne. It is here that Kerber won her first Grand Slam back in 2016, defeating none other than Serena Williams in the final.

While she hasn't been able to quite match up to that level in the years since, the German has continued to do fairly well in the subcontinent. Her disciplined approach to tennis is well-suited to the surface, and she is capable of punishing her opponents for the slightest of slip-ups.

Speaking of slip-ups, Ons Jabeur has been prone to the occasional lapse in concentration throughout her career. She will need to be at her A-game if she wants to beat Kerber on Thursday; if she makes too many unforced errors, it could end up costing her dearly against an opponent as precise as the German.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.