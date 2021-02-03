Great Ocean Road Open 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Cuevas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Cuevas

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: Great Ocean Road Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $320,775

Match timing: Approx. 2.30 PM local time, 9 AM IST

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Cuevas preview

Hubert Hurkacz has begun the 2021 season on a terrific note, winning the ATP title at the Delray Beach Open in early January. The 23-year-old Pole, currently ranked No. 29 in the world, continued his good form in Melbourne as he overcame Mikael Torpegaard in straight sets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Hurkacz's third-round opponent, Pablo Cuevas, has caught the attention of the tennis community with his lockdown Instagram stories.

Cuevas was among the unlucky ones forced into hard quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests on their flights. But the Uruguayan saw the humor in the situation, and he came up with a string of hilarious videos about ways to entertain yourself while in lockdown.

Cuevas is currently ranked No. 70 in the world, but he has been as high as No. 19 in the past. In his first two matches this week, Cuevas has scored wins over Pablo Andujar and Robin Haase in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Cuevas head-to-head

Pablo Cuevas

This will be the second meeting between Pablo Cuevas and Hubert Hurkacz, with Cuevas currently leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The Uruguayan won their only match - a round of 32 encounter at Lyon in 2019 - by a margin of 6-4, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Cuevas prediction

Hubert Hurkacz

Despite not being able to practice for two weeks in Melbourne, Pablo Cuevas has managed to score two very good wins this week. The 35-year-old is a veteran of the tour and has plenty of big match experience, which makes him a dangerous opponent for anyone - even someone as gifted as Hubert Hurkacz.

That said, the Pole was in good form in his match on Wednesday. He got 65% of his first serves in and won 97% of those points, never looking in any discomfort on his serve.

Given Hurkacz's smoother build-up to the tournament and his title run in Delray Beach earlier this month, he should be considered the favorite to win this match and earn a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.