Great Ocean Road Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: 3 February 2021

Tournament: Great Ocean Road Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $382,575

Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Jannik Sinner is all set to kickstart his 2021 season with a second-round match against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic at the Great Ocean Road Open on Wednesday.

Seeded fourth at the newly-minted tournament, the youngster received a bye in the first round. The Italian would now be fancying his chances against a relatively unheralded opponent.

Aleksandar Vukic (Image courtesy: Tennis.com)

The 24-year-old Vukic competes on the ITF and Challenger circuits and has contested a fair few finals at that level. A vast majority of big results have come on the hardcourts, a surface where he seems to be most comfortable.

The Australian has made steady progress over the years and is currently ranked 195th in the world rankings. He also made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open last year but was unable to get a win.

The first ATP tour win for Vukic, in fact, came just a couple of days ago at the Great Ocean Road Open. Playing in front of his home fans at Melbourne Park, he took out Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei in straight sets. The performance must have boosted Vukic's confidence level ahead of his meeting with Jannik Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

Jannik Sinner

This will be the first career meeting between Jannik Sinner and Aleksandar Vukic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Playing at the Adelaide exhibition, Jannik Sinner faced defeat at the hands of the Serbian duo of Filip Krajinovic and Novak Djokovic. He will be looking to shrug off the disappointment and start the new season on a positive note.

Against Vukic, Sinner has the perfect opportunity to test his range. The two have not played each other before, so they might take some time to gauge each other's game. The start will be even more crucial for the Australian because he cannot afford to let Sinner settle into his groove.

That said, Sinner has the experience of playing on the big stage and should have enough in the tank to register a win.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets