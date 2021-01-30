Great Ocean Road Open 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The Great Ocean Road Open is one of two ATP 250s being held in Melbourne, alongside the ATP Cup. It provides an invaluable opportunity for the men's players to pick up some much-needed match practice and ranking points, and perhaps even a title.

After the unpredictable 2020 season and the even stranger kick-off to the 2021 calendar, most players and fans have resigned themselves to the fact that they have to expect the unexpected over the coming few weeks. And that could probably also mean new and unexpected champions in the tune-up events before the Australian Open.

The Great Ocean Road Open kicks off on 1 February, with the final scheduled to take place on 7 February. Top 20 players David Goffin and Karen Khachanov are the highest seeds in the 56-player draw, and both will be gunning for their fifth career singles title.

Delray Beach champion Hubert Hurkacz is seeded third, followed by rising 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

Some of the other notable names in the field include former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson, former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey, veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez and 17-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

So without further ado, here's a look at how the draw is likely to unfold this week at the Great Ocean Road Open:

Top half: David Goffin and Hubert Hurkacz lead the way

Seeded players: [1] David Goffin, [3] Hubert Hurkacz , [5] Nikoloz Basilashvili, [8] Alexander Bublik [10] Sam Querrey, [11] Jordan Thompson [14] Pablo Andujar [15] Vasek Pospisil

Expected semifinal: [1] David Goffin vs [3] Hubert Hurkacz

Dark horse: Carlos Alcaraz

Analysis: David Goffin is the top seed at this tournament, and arguably the most accomplished player in the draw. After a rough end to the 2020 season - during which he tested positive for COVID-19 - the Belgian kicked off his 2021 campaign by reaching the semifinals in Antalya.

Following a bye in the first round, Goffin could face a tough battle against the 17-year-old Spanish teen Carlos Alacaraz in the second. Alcaraz opens against Attila Balazs in the first round.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil, one of those forced into the unfortunate hard lockdown in Melbourne, is Goffin's scheduled third-round opponent. The struggling Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili or the home favorite Jordan Thompson loom as potential quarterfinal foes for the Belgian.

Hubert Hurkacz with the Delray Open Trophy

At the other end of the half is No. 3 seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who began his 2021 season by winning his second career title at Delray Beach.

The Pole is now ranked No. 29 in the world, just one spot below his career-best of 28. His scheduled third-round opponent is the No. 14 seed Pablo Andujar, who meets quarantine Insta hero Pablo Cuevas in his first round.

Eighth-seeded Alexander Bublik and big-serving American Sam Querrey are the players projected to make Hurkacz's quarterfinal berth.

Semifinal prediction: Jordan Thompson vs Hubert Hurkacz

Bottom half: Karen Khachanov and Jannik Sinner looking to make some headway

Seeded players: [2] Karen Khachanov, [4] Jannik Sinner, [6] Reilly Opelka, [7] Miomir Kecmanovic, [9] Tennys Sandgren, [12] Laslo Djere, [13] Aljaz Bedene, [16] Feliciano Lopez

Expected semifinal: Karen Khachanov vs Jannik Sinner

Dark horse: Kevin Anderson

Analysis: A former World No. 8, Russia's Karen Khachanov slid down the rankings considerably in 2020. The 24-year-old is now ranked No. 20 in the world, and will be hoping to get off to a good start in the new year.

Karen Khachanov

There's an interesting first-round battle in his section between former two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson and No. 16 seed Feliciano Lopez, the latter of whom is expected to meet Khachanov in the third round.

Meanwhlie big-serving American Reilly Opelka could meet Ukrainian veteran Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round and Serbia's Laslo Djere in the third. The winner of that match is likely to face Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner

One of the young players who will be keenly watched at this event is 19-year-old Jannik Sinner. The Italian prepared for the event by being Rafael Nadal's practice partner in Adelaide, an experience which will surely pay dividends in the long run.

Sinner could face the 13th seed Aljaz Bedene in the third round and either No. 7 Miomir Kecmanovic or American Tenny Sandgren in the quarterfinals.

Semifinal prediction: Reilly Opelka vs Jannik Sinner

Prediction for final

Hubert Hurkacz vs Reilly Opelka

Predicted champion

Hubert Hurkacz