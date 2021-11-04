Greg Rusedski predicts an "incredible" future for Emma Raducanu, says her US Open triumph has already made her an "elite superstar"

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski heaped praise on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in his latest interview with Sky Sports. Discussing Raducanu's recent results -- particularly her success in New York -- the 48-year-old tipped Raducanu to go on and have an exceptional career.

Rusedski added that the Brit's runs at this year's Wimbledon Championships and the US Open have already put her in the category of "elite superstars." He went on to equate Raducanu's Grand Slam success to that of former World No. 1s Monica Seles, Chris Evert and Jennifer Capriati.

"There's only three other female players that have got to the fourth round or better in both events in their first two Majors," Rusedski said.

"Chris Evert, who was world No 1 and multiple Slam winner," he continued. "Jennifer Capriati, world No 1 and multiple Slam winner, and Monica Seles, so she joins that category of elite superstars."

Rusedski further commented on Raducanu's impressive run to the title at the 2021 US Open, saying it was something the sport had never seen before. He then went on to predict an "incredible" future for the youngster, while cautioning her to stay healthy and build the right support team.

"We've never seen this in the game before, for someone to come through qualifying and go on to win a Major," he said.

"So her future is going to be exceptional so long as she can stay healthy, put the right team around her," he added. "I think her future is going to be incredible."

"She has got to find the right mix and the right person for herself" - Greg Rusedski on Emma Raducanu's coaching situation

During the interview, Greg Rusedski also weighed in on Emma Raducanu's coaching situation. The Brit is currently without a full-time coach, having split from Andrew Richardson following her US Open win.

Rusedski pointed out that the Brit has already had some great coaches in her young career, and advised her to look for the "right mix".

"I think she's had some great coaches throughout her career and throughout her development as a player," Rusedski said. "When she got to the fourth round at Wimbledon she had one of the best coaches in the business in Nigel Sears."

"From there she moved on to Andrew Richardson who she won the US Open with, which was a phenomenal result," he continued. "So it's going to be interesting to see who she appoints at the end of the season. But she's got to find the right mix and the right person for herself."

